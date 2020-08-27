Trump-loving dirty tricksters named in robocall that’s spreading lies about mail-in voting in Michigan
Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, the infamously inept Trump-loving dirty tricksters best known for their botched attempt to smear former special counsel Robert Mueller, have been named in a new robocall that aims to misinform Michigan voters about mail-in voting.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Thursday posted an audio clip of a robocall that Michigan residents have been receiving that is filled with false information about mail-in voting.
The voice on the call claims to be representing “a civil rights organization founded by Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl,” and it offers warnings that falsely claim voting by mail could compromise voters’ personal information.
“Did you know that if you vote by mail, your personal information will be part of a public database that will be used by police departments to track down old warrants, and be used by credit card companies to collect outstanding debt?” the call asks. “The CDC is even pushing to give preference for mail in voting to track people for mandatory vaccines.”
It is not known at this time whether Wohl and Burkman are actually behind the call, which Benson said “preys on voters’ fear and mistrust of the criminal justice system and twists it into a fabricated threat in order to discourage people from voting.”
Listen to the call below.
