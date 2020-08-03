Trump loyalists expected to wage ‘ugly’ power struggle within the House if Biden wins: report
Republicans in the House of Representatives are gearing up for a major power struggle if President Donald Trump loses the 2020 election.
Politico reports that members of the House Freedom Caucus are preparing to go to war with the president’s critics within the party should he be defeated by former Vice President Joe Biden this fall.
“Not sure [Reps. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Steve Scalise (R-LA)] are prepared to be in the minority and with a Dem President,” one GOP lawmaker said. “Members are already beyond frustrated. That will boil up and get more ugly.”
One target of the Freedom Caucus’s ire will be Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the GOP Conference Chairwoman who has drawn fire for sticking up for Dr. Anthony Fauci’s expert opinions on the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“I think this is all about what’s gonna happen in November,” one GOP lawmaker explained. “The Freedom Caucus guys are trying to put [Cheney] back in her corner.”
However, this lawmaker said that Cheney was playing “the long game” and was more likely to come out on top of any power struggle.
All the same, the entire House GOP leadership could come under fire if the party’s minority in the House shrinks after a devastating election loss.
“I think there is going to be a problem in leadership if there’s a loss,” one GOP lawmaker said.
2020 Election
Trump loyalists expected to wage ‘ugly’ power struggle within the House if Biden wins: report
Republicans in the House of Representatives are gearing up for a major power struggle if President Donald Trump loses the 2020 election.
Politico reports that members of the House Freedom Caucus are preparing to go to war with the president's critics within the party should he be defeated by former Vice President Joe Biden this fall.
2020 Election
‘I could have used a tad bit more of a fascist Trump’: Campaign adviser urges president to embrace authoritarianism
A top strategist for President Donald Trump's re-election campaign doesn't think the president has been "fascist" enough.
Trump's approval has plummeted since federal agents used tear gas to clear protesters from a park so he could pose for photos holding a Bible, but campaign’s new senior adviser for strategy Steve Cortes wishes the president had cracked down harder, reported The Daily Beast.
“If Trump were the fascist that they pretend that he is, wouldn’t he have cracked down much, much harder on the unrest in the American streets?” Cortes said on the June 25 episode of his self-titled radio program. “To be quite honest, you know, when there were people being bloodied, cops being attacked, businesses being smashed, I could have used a tad bit more of a fascist Trump.”
2020 Election
Mitch McConnell is leaving endangered GOP senators hanging because he has his own re-election problems: Morning Joe
An MSNBC "Morning Joe" panel on the Republican-led Senate's struggle to come up with a COVID-19 relief package turned into a discussion on the fact that several embattled Republicans need something to happen quickly -- and they are getting no help from the GOP leadership.
According to co-host Joe Scarborough senior Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (KY), Senators Rand Paul (R-KY) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) are blocking bills because they are trying to enhance their prospects to replace Donald Trump as the face of the party after he's gone and they're ignoring their colleagues' plight.