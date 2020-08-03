Quantcast
Trump loyalists expected to wage ‘ugly’ power struggle within the House if Biden wins: report

Published

10 mins ago

on

Republicans in the House of Representatives are gearing up for a major power struggle if President Donald Trump loses the 2020 election.

Politico reports that members of the House Freedom Caucus are preparing to go to war with the president’s critics within the party should he be defeated by former Vice President Joe Biden this fall.

“Not sure [Reps. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Steve Scalise (R-LA)] are prepared to be in the minority and with a Dem President,” one GOP lawmaker said. “Members are already beyond frustrated. That will boil up and get more ugly.”

One target of the Freedom Caucus’s ire will be Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the GOP Conference Chairwoman who has drawn fire for sticking up for Dr. Anthony Fauci’s expert opinions on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I think this is all about what’s gonna happen in November,” one GOP lawmaker explained. “The Freedom Caucus guys are trying to put [Cheney] back in her corner.”

However, this lawmaker said that Cheney was playing “the long game” and was more likely to come out on top of any power struggle.

All the same, the entire House GOP leadership could come under fire if the party’s minority in the House shrinks after a devastating election loss.

“I think there is going to be a problem in leadership if there’s a loss,” one GOP lawmaker said.

