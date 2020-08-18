Trump mocked after he ends up burning himself with his latest attack on Michelle Obama’s speech

President Donald Trump went on the attack against former first lady Michelle Obama after she spoke at the Democratic National Convention on Monday night. He attacked her for taping her address instead of doing it live, calling her “in over her head.”

Trump’s attack that landed flat was the idea that she got the COVID-19 fatality numbers wrong. Because the numbers are moving up so quickly, they were already at 170,000 dead by the time her video aired.

“She taped it and it was not only taped, it was taped a long time ago because she had the wrong [COVID-19] deaths,” said Trump, during an event celebrating women’s rights.

As lawyer Jill Filipovic pointed out, mocking Obama because fatality rates are actually higher than Trump thinks doesn’t quite attack Obama the way he likely wanted.

“We know Michelle pre-recorded her speech because the coronavirus death numbers she cited were out of date (too low!) — they are skyrocketing so quickly that every day is a shocking new Hell“ is not quite the sick burn the president thinks it is. https://t.co/Q3Q8vn9ZMY — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) August 18, 2020

In his Tuesday column, Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent characterized the feud by saying it shows that Obama “drew blood.” Otherwise Trump wouldn’t care so much.

See the other responses below:

Pointing out that 20,000 more Americans have died from COVID on your watch than were stated in a previously recorded speech to own the libs https://t.co/J77ht9bX0A — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 18, 2020

Trump says Michelle Obama should've made her speech live: "It was taped a long time ago b/c she had the wrong (COVID) deaths." More than 21K Americans have died since she recorded it earlier this month. Not sure how Trump's attack reflects well on his handling of the pandemic. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) August 18, 2020

Donald Trump notes that more people have died of COVID since Michelle Obama recorded her convention speech and presents this fact as a criticism of … Michelle Obama. https://t.co/LpNshPhct1 — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) August 18, 2020

This just in: Donald Trump confirms he is scared of Michelle Obama. https://t.co/JBp601F8G9 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 18, 2020

Imagine giving Michelle Obama shit for saying 150000 dead instead of 170000. Trump is the king of the self-own. Ben Shapiro is giving him a run for his money, though. — Steve (@DynastyOpenings) August 18, 2020

MICHELLE OBAMA: Too many have died of coronavirus under Trump. TRUMP: Even more, actually! https://t.co/4Sq7dN2QDl — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) August 18, 2020

So what about @realDonaldTrump blasting Michelle Obama’s speech this morning? Her former aide @KrishVignarajah takes it as a kind of compliment: “Trump’s targeting the speech reflects the success of it.” — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) August 18, 2020

Trump attacking Michelle Obama while he supposedly commemorates the history of women is exactly on point. — Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) August 18, 2020

At a White House event where Trump pandered to people who don't know better with a pardon for Susan B. Anthony to pretend he supports women, he criticized Michelle Obama's speech for being taped and said her coronavirus data was wrong. When someone shows you who they are… — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 18, 2020

"Her remarks were obviously taped — I've killed 20,000 more Americans than she said!" — shorter Donald Trump in the greatest self-own in history https://t.co/Zkzi2hJ9l5 — GOPocalypse Now (@GOPocalypseNow) August 18, 2020

People laugh at Melania for plagerizing Michelle Obama, but Donald Trump is much worse. Nearly every negative comment that he makes about a Democrat is actually something said about him. He steals the comment, changes the name and turns it into a lie against his 'enemies.' — Annie Gabston-Howell- (@AnnieGabstonH) August 18, 2020

Donald Trump helpfully reminding us that Michelle Obama actually understated the death toll under his watch. #stablegenius pic.twitter.com/8Sr3yyMcoI — Matt (@Matt_in_London) August 18, 2020

Kind of a self-own on Trump's part that the speech would have to be live for the COVID stats to be accurate, Americans are dying at such an incredibly fast rate. https://t.co/4eULVCsZBW — Antifascist Rokey🇺🇸 BidenHarris2020 (@rokeypdx) August 18, 2020