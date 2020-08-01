Trump mocked for warning of economic crash if he isn’t re-elected: ‘You already made the jobs disappear’

President Donald Trump on Saturday argued that the stock markets will crash if he loses the 2020 campaign to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump argued that Biden wants to raise taxes by 3 trillion dollars, which was in parenthesis to indicate it was a direct quote, but a source was not cited.

“Actually, it will be much more than that, and much of it on nonsense. Markets and your 401k’s will CRASH. Jobs will disappear!” Trump warned.

The president, who went golfing after enhanced unemployment insurance expired, was blasted for his tweet. Here’s some of what people were saying:

You already made the jobs disappear, sweetie. pic.twitter.com/AqXPev5Xc7 — Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️‍🌈 (@JediCounselor) August 1, 2020

you're so panicked, it's hilarious — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 1, 2020

You know an awful lot about disappearing jobs and destroying economies… — Jared (@Jared42549415) August 1, 2020

governing through fear as opposed to wisdom — roslyn braun (@roslynbraun31) August 1, 2020

Disappear more than the 14.7 million jobs lost under your administration? — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 1, 2020

You are not even a strongman, too weak. You are a heckler of your own government who promotes medical conspiracy theories on Twitter. You play no constructive role in either the management and containment of Covid -19 or in the negotiation of an economic rescue plan in Congress. https://t.co/TzmwCQN8DE — Dougie Kass (@DougKass) August 1, 2020

The audacity of this guy to tweet this when we are in a RECESSION right now. https://t.co/QpMtoqEj0p — Sailor Michael⚓✈ (@Megawatts55) August 1, 2020

People are standing in food lines. Right now. TODAY. https://t.co/jpkYQZd5dV — Shelly (@TexHellCat) August 1, 2020