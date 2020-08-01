Enhanced unemployment expired Friday — President Trump responded by spending Saturday golfing
America’s economic crisis worsened on Friday as enhanced unemployment insurance expired, as did the nationwide moratorium on evictions.
The bleak outlook was reflected in new numbers showing the Gross Domestic Product falling by 32.9% in the second quarter — the worst numbers ever recorded.
Meanwhile, over 155,000 Americans have died from coronavirus and parents are worried whether schools will be able to safely open for in-person classes — or whether their local school district will join many big-city schools and only offer virtual learning.
And Hurricane Isaias is bearing down on Florida and the east coast.
Against that backdrop, President Donald Trump went golfing on Saturday.
GOLF UPDATE — 1 AUG 2020:
Trump is back at his golf course in Virgina.
He has now spent 264 days on a golf course he owns in his 1,290 days in office.
It is his 89th day on the course at Sterling.
Taxpayer-paid golf tab still at $139.8 million.https://t.co/2nZJqTlECH https://t.co/dCCBTlJdzb
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 1, 2020
NBC News shot video at “extreme distance” documenting Trump’s bizarre practice of making his caddie ride on the back of his golf cart.
The president and caddie on the course today. (@NBCNews video taken at extreme distance). pic.twitter.com/0uzFXJi4un
— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 1, 2020
The group Meidas Touch released a video blasting Trump for golfing during the crises.
Over 156,000 dead. The worst GDP drop in history. And Trump is golfing. Again. #TrumpGolfsYouDie
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 1, 2020
Here’s what others were saying about Trump’s prioritization of how he spends his time:
I remember how outraged the country was when Trump played a round of golf as we hit the grim milestone of 100,000 dead Americans.
We passed 154,000 dead, and now there's barely a whimper when he golfs two day a week. Oh, the things we have normalized in these past 4 years.
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) August 1, 2020
Per pool reporter @alaynatreene, the message "Trump killed Herman Cain" was written in chalk outside the entrance of the President's Northern Virginia golf club today
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) August 1, 2020
As millions face their first weekend without extended unemployment benefits, Republican senators are at home and Trump is playing golf.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) August 1, 2020
@WHPublicPool
6 protesters on either side of the street meet #Impotus motorcade this a.m. shouting “Traitor”, “F**king liar”, “Killer!” “Dump Trump”, as lawn signs saying: Person. Man. Woman. Camera. TV. lined the left, right, and median.@dailykos @YoramBlue @ActivistKathy pic.twitter.com/1KePljcDXW
— Jay Cuasay (@tribeplatypus) August 1, 2020
I’d rather Trump play golf than play president.
— Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) August 1, 2020
The signs person, woman, man, camera and tv are outside of Trump’s golf course https://t.co/dA0jncYVTN
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 1, 2020
"I won't have time to golf. I just want to work my ass off" – Donald Trump, Feb. 2016.
Today marks his 372nd day golfing at one of his own properties, in the 1,289 days he's been president.
Total cost? Approx. $154.5 million, or 386 years of presidential salary.
— Mike Pence – Professional Mannequin (@vespertilioAJR) August 1, 2020
250 Americans died of Covid while he played, thousands waited in lines for food and testing, and millions looked at their unpaid bills due today, but hey, I bet Donnie had a nice afternoon.
— John Miller (@jjmblog) August 1, 2020
2020 Election
‘The Coup is evolving’: Trump fans melt down on ‘Deep State’ Marco Rubio for lack of ‘concern’ about mail-in voting
Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R) was on the receiving end of attacks from supporters of Donald Trump after telling a reporter "I’m not concerned about mail-in voting in Florida," during a Trump 2020 campaign call -- contradicting a multitude of comments the president has made in the past few weeks.
As CBS News’ Nicole Sganga tweeted, "Asked on a Trump campaign call if he is concerned about mail-in voting in Florida, Senator Marco Rubio responds curtly, 'No, I’m not concerned about mail in voting in Florida.'"
2020 Election
Most of Trump’s authoritarianism and corruption goes unnoticed by the public
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
It was an especially fascist-y week in Donald Trump's America.
His trial balloon about postponing the election drew rebukes from just about everyone, including his erstwhile defenders on the right. He vowed that he would cancel TikTok, whose teens have caused him so much consternation. We learned that the Trump regime had been content to let Covid-19 spread like wildfire across blue states because "[their] people" weren't getting sick and dying and they were eager to shift blame for the economic fallout to their governors. It was reported that the Department of Defense is referring to protesters as "adversaries," and that the Department of Homeland Security has been tracking and issuing intelligence reports about journalists covering the uprising against discriminatory policing. And Attorney General Bill Barr removed any lingering doubts--if there any remained--that he's become the latest in a long line of sleazy lawyers who have served as Trump's corrupt "fixers."
2020 Election
GOPers made a ‘deal with a man they didn’t understand’ and now Trump is burning them to the ground: conservative
In a column for the conservative Bulwark, executive editor Jonathan Last said the Republican lawmakers are reaping what they have sown for underestimating Donald Trump's self-absorption and the Republican Party will be left in tatters after the president is long gone.
Taking a cue from several of the Never-Trumper Lincoln Project founders who have said that they want to "burn it all down" and start all over again, Last said the president is way ahead of them when it comes to destroying the GOP which is headed for a November wipeout.