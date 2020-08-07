Trump off for long weekend of $250,000 per person fundraisers – and one at Don Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Hamptons home
President Donald Trump is on a long four-day weekend of campaign fundraisers, despite his Ohio trip yesterday to a Whirlpool factory being an “official” White House event. The president is expected to raise $15 million by Sunday.
Thursday night after raking in $5 million at a re-election campaign fundraiser, Trump returned not to the White House but to his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is expected to stay through Sunday.
The Trump and Biden campaigns are now close in cash on hand, even though the president had been hauling in far more funds until June, when Biden beat him by $10 million.
On Sunday Trump will visit the Deal, New Jersey home of his late friend, real estate developer Stanley Chera, who died in April of the coronavirus at the age of 77. Trump will headline a 100-person multi-million dollar fundraiser there.
“According to an internal invitation sent to likely donors, to meet the President at a round-table is a whopping $250,000,” The Yeshiva World was first to report. “Cheaper options which include photo opportunities and a reception are $35,000, and a smaller option is $5,600.”
High dollar tickets aren’t the only price of entry.
“For fundraisers with the President, the White House Medical Unit and U.S. Secret Service evaluate all attendees in order for them to gain access to the event,” an official told CNBC. “All attendees must [test] negative for COVID-19 on the day of the event, complete a wellness questionnaire and pass a temperature screening.”
On Saturday Trump heads to the Hamptons home of his son, Donald Trump, Jr., and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle. The former Fox News personality is the chair of the Trump Victory finance committee. She was diagnosed with the coronavirus in early July.
“For Trump’s Saturday afternoon event, tickets start at $50,000 for guests take part in a photo op and watch the president’s remark[s],” CNBC adds. “A ticket for $100,000, get[s] an attendee a seat at a roundtable discussion with Trump. The later event on Saturday will cost up to $500,000 per couple to gain entrance.”
An estimated 30 million Americans are still unemployed, and on Thursday more than 2000 people died of the coronavirus, the highest number since May. More than 5 million people in the U.S. have been infected, and more than 162,000 Americans have died.
2020 Election
Trump needs a ‘Hail Mary’ because his culture war campaign strategy is a flop: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump is unlikely to get a boost in the polls over the NRA facing dissolution due to a civil suit over fraud and self-dealing because culture war issues are not resonating with voters in 2020.
As conservative pollster Frank Luntz put it: "America has changed."
In the past, hot button topics like the NRA and gun control would result in greater voter turnout for Republicans, but with the economy reeling and the Trump administration bungling the coronavirus pandemic which has led to over 160,000 deaths in the U.S., those issues have taken a backseat with voters.
2020 Election
Trump-loving media’s attacks on Joe Biden have all been epic flops so far: data
Pro-Trump media websites have been trying to pull the same trick on Joe Biden that they pulled on Hillary Clinton in 2016 -- but so far, none of their attacks on the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee have gained traction.
Axios reports that data from right-wing news websites shows that reader engagement on three key anti-Biden stories -- his alleged mental decline, his son Hunter Biden's former job with Ukrainian energy company Burisma, and sexual assault allegations by Tara Reade -- have all fizzled.
2020 Election
Trump aides frustrated by his ‘nonsensical’ Biden attacks in Ohio: AP reporter
During a segment on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Associated Press White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire stated that aides close to President Donald Trump thought the president made some good points about the U.S. economy on Thursday -- only to have his message overlooked when he attacked former Vice President Joe Biden.
Speaking with co-host Willie Geist, Lemire said there were other problems with the Ohio visit -- including Republican Gov. Mike DeWine being unable to attend because he tested positive for COVID-19 -- but Trump stating Biden "hurts God" made the economic points the president made secondary in a state where he needs votes.