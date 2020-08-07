Trump off for long weekend of $250,000 per person fundraisers – and one at Don Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Hamptons home

President Donald Trump is on a long four-day weekend of campaign fundraisers, despite his Ohio trip yesterday to a Whirlpool factory being an “official” White House event. The president is expected to raise $15 million by Sunday.

Thursday night after raking in $5 million at a re-election campaign fundraiser, Trump returned not to the White House but to his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is expected to stay through Sunday.

The Trump and Biden campaigns are now close in cash on hand, even though the president had been hauling in far more funds until June, when Biden beat him by $10 million.

On Sunday Trump will visit the Deal, New Jersey home of his late friend, real estate developer Stanley Chera, who died in April of the coronavirus at the age of 77. Trump will headline a 100-person multi-million dollar fundraiser there.

“According to an internal invitation sent to likely donors, to meet the President at a round-table is a whopping $250,000,” The Yeshiva World was first to report. “Cheaper options which include photo opportunities and a reception are $35,000, and a smaller option is $5,600.”

High dollar tickets aren’t the only price of entry.

“For fundraisers with the President, the White House Medical Unit and U.S. Secret Service evaluate all attendees in order for them to gain access to the event,” an official told CNBC. “All attendees must [test] negative for COVID-19 on the day of the event, complete a wellness questionnaire and pass a temperature screening.”

On Saturday Trump heads to the Hamptons home of his son, Donald Trump, Jr., and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle. The former Fox News personality is the chair of the Trump Victory finance committee. She was diagnosed with the coronavirus in early July.

“For Trump’s Saturday afternoon event, tickets start at $50,000 for guests take part in a photo op and watch the president’s remark[s],” CNBC adds. “A ticket for $100,000, get[s] an attendee a seat at a roundtable discussion with Trump. The later event on Saturday will cost up to $500,000 per couple to gain entrance.”

An estimated 30 million Americans are still unemployed, and on Thursday more than 2000 people died of the coronavirus, the highest number since May. More than 5 million people in the U.S. have been infected, and more than 162,000 Americans have died.