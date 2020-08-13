Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump praises GOP candidate as ‘a real winner’ – then she gets outed as a 9/11 truther

Published

13 mins ago

on

Marjorie Taylor Greene is on the verge of becoming a Republican member of Congress. She also is an adherent of the QAnon conspiracy theory. But that hasn’t stopped President Trump from praising her as a “real winner” after her primary victory.

It turns out that QAnon, which claims that Hollywood and D.C. elites are involved in Satanic child sex trafficking rings, apparently isn’t the only conspiracy theory that Greene believes in. She also apparently believes in the claim that the U.S. government was behind the attacks on September 11, 2001.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Barack Obama becomes president in 2008, okay? By that time in our American history, we had George Bush for eight years … we had witnessed 9/11 … the terrorist attack in New York and the plane that crashed in Pennsylvania, and the so-called plane that crashed into the Pentagon,” she said on a recent webcast. “It’s odd there’s never any evidence shown for a plane at the Pentagon.”

Watch the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

GOP’s Kelly Loeffler campaign appears to be coordinating with well-connected outside groups

Published

1 min ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

A newly former super PAC appears to be linked to Sen. Kelly Loeffler's election campaign.

Georgia United Victory is chaired by Martha Zoller, a former aide to Gov. Brian Kemp, who appointed Loeffler to her Senate seat in December, and the super PAC has already spent $1.85 million on digital and television ads since it was formed less than two weeks ago, reported The Daily Beast.

The ads focus on attacking Loeffler's top Republican primary opponent, Rep. Doug Collins, who Zoller narrowly lost to in a 2012 GOP primary.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Veterans group hits draft-dodging Trump with new ad blasting his war on the mail

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

The veterans' rights group VoteVets is going after President Donald Trump for his war on the U.S. mail, explaining that while he might think it's about preventing Democrats from voting it's hurting veterans and soldiers.

“After five draft deferments and faked bone spurs excuses Trump is finally going to war — with the U.S. Postal Service," the ad begins. "Yeah, the Post Office. The one that American troops have relied on for over 200 years."

The ad showed old photos of soldiers getting mail from their families about news from home. It also explained that soldiers rely on the Postal Service to deliver their ballots while they're stationed overseas and bring them back home so they can participate in the democracy while defending it abroad.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Jared Kushner twice refuses to deny that he discussed the 2020 election with Kanye West

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner on Thursday refused to confirm or deny whether he had talked to musician and presidential hopeful Kanye West about the upcoming election.

During a press briefing, Kushner was asked about reports that he had recently met with Kanye, who has faced accusations that he is attempting to run a "spoiler" campaign to pull Black voters away from Joe Biden. "Did you discuss the election?" a reporter asked Kushner.

"Kanye is been a friend of mine for 10 years. We talk every now and then about different things. We both happened to be in Colorado so we got together and had a discussion about a lot of things. He has great ideas for what he would like to see happen in the country. That is why he has the candidacy that he has been doing," Kushner replied.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image