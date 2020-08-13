Trump proposes new rules for shower heads after the president complains about what the water pressure does to his hair

President Donald Trump has a history of complaining about water pressure that he considers inadequate, from toilets to showers. And the Trump administration, Reuters reports, is proposing new rules that would allow shower heads to increase water pressure.
In December 2019, Trump complained about water pressure in toilets, saying, “People are flushing toilets ten times, 15 times as opposed to once.” And recently, during a White House event, Trump complained that water does not come out fast enough when he is taking a shower. Trump told those in attendance, “So, what do you do? You just stand there longer, or you take a shower longer? Because my hair — I don’t know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect.”
Consumer groups, however, have warned that increasing water pressure to Trump’s liking would result in higher water bills in the U.S.
Reuters explains that the Trump Administration’s proposal, “would effectively allow shower fixtures to include multiple shower heads that would get around the 2.5-gallon-per-minute standard Congress set in 1992, when Trump’s fellow Republican, George H.W. Bush, was president.” And Reuters notes that the U.S. Department of Energy has “also proposed easier standards on washing machines.”
According to Reuters, “The Trump Administration says its regulatory rollbacks save average American households $3100 a year, but conservationists say easing bathroom fixture standards could boost energy and water costs.”
Writing in the Washington Post this Thursday, Molly Roberts says that the Republicans who are enabling Kanye West's presidential candidacy "are very cynical, very racist and also very wrong."
"Their strategy rests on a misunderstanding both of Black voters and of their own," she writes.
While Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian West warned about his bipolar disorder and pleaded with the public to "give grace" to individuals like him, Republicans have appropriated West’s electoral cause as their own are offering a "mixture of enablement and exploitation," according to Roberts.
"This gambit wouldn’t be happening if West were in better health, because it’s much easier to persuade a billionaire with zero political experience to fork over legal fees for catapulting him over the finish line to nowhere, just as the clock is running out, when he’s struggling to maintain his balance," Roberts writes. "And it also wouldn’t be happening if West weren’t Black, because the thinking behind this old-fashioned, third-party ploy relies on reducing both the candidate and his imaginary supporters to their race."
Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, on Thursday slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for leading "lavish" lives.
During a Fox & Friends segment, host Brian Kilmeade suggested that weekly unemployment claims had fallen below 1 million for the first time in five months because the federal government was not able to extend jobless benefits for those impacted by COVID-19.
Eric Trump suggested that Pelosi is a hypocrite because she supported a temporary payroll tax deferment in 2012 but opposes similar action taken by the president in 2020.
CNN's Van Jones on Thursday said that President Donald Trump's decision to attack presumptive Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as an "angry" Black woman would backfire.
Reacting to the president's remarks about Harris during a Fox Business interview, in which he called her "a mad woman" who is "so angry," Jones said that Trump would only work to make the California senator more of a sympathetic figure.