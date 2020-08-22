Trump rages at the FDA for being part of a ‘deep state’ conspiracy to oust him from office
Donald Trump is back to his early Saturday morning Twitter habits, this time accuses the Federal Drug Administration of conspiring with the “deep state” to cripple his re-election chances.
Taking to Twitter, the president wrote: “The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!”
You can see the tweet below:
The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives! @SteveFDA
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020
2020 Election
2020 Election
