Trump rants about ‘Marxist’ Black Lives Matter group on Fox News: ‘If I’m wrong I’m going to lose’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump made clear he’s pinning his re-election chances on opposing Black Lives Matter.

The president attacked the movement as a “Marxist group” during a Wednesday morning appearance on “Fox & Friends,” but insisted he’s done more for Black Americans than almost anyone else in history.

“With the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln, it’s true,” he said.

Trump then complained that the movement had gained “respectability” and bashed athletes for kneeling in silent protest during the national anthem.

“If I’m wrong, I’m going to lose an election, okay?” Trump said. “And that’s okay with me.”


Pentagon officials bewildered by Trump’s claim Beirut explosion was an ‘attack’

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

Defense Department officials were confused by President Donald Trump's claim that the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon was "a bomb of some kind," according to a report from CNN.

Trump claimed on Tuesday that military officials had told him the explosion was not an accident.

"According to them – they would know better than I would – but they seem to think it was an attack," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"CNN has reportedly spoken to U.S. defense officials who said there is absolutely no indication that it was an attack and, if there was, efforts would have already been made to protect U.S. troops and assets in the region. That hasn't happened," reported Jamie Ross of The Daily Beast.

Mitch McConnell’s slavish devotion to Trump may finally prove his undoing: Columnist

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has enabled President Donald Trump at every turn, but his slavish devotion may cost his leadership.

The Kentucky Republican faces a tough election fight back home, and McConnell has signaled to GOP senators they could "distance from Trump if necessary" as previously safe seats suddenly come into play, according to a new column from The Daily Beast's Molly Jong-Fast.

"It’s hard to imagine him doing so out of anything but the most dire necessity," Jong-Fast wrote. "All it took was 158,000 deaths and countless others whose health may never be the same."

Trump draws horrified reaction after telling Fox & Friends that he’s ‘done a great job on the corona’

Published

24 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump gave a long, rambling interview to "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday in which he repeated a number of false claims about the United States' handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the interview, Trump falsely claimed that children were "virtually immune" to the disease, that Democrats were only keeping schools closed to hurt him politically, and that the virus "will go away like things go away."

Trump also claimed that "this country has done a great job on the corona," despite the fact that more than 150,000 people have died from the disease in just five months.

