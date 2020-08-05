Trump rants about ‘Marxist’ Black Lives Matter group on Fox News: ‘If I’m wrong I’m going to lose’

President Donald Trump made clear he’s pinning his re-election chances on opposing Black Lives Matter.

The president attacked the movement as a “Marxist group” during a Wednesday morning appearance on “Fox & Friends,” but insisted he’s done more for Black Americans than almost anyone else in history.

“With the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln, it’s true,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump then complained that the movement had gained “respectability” and bashed athletes for kneeling in silent protest during the national anthem.

“If I’m wrong, I’m going to lose an election, okay?” Trump said. “And that’s okay with me.”