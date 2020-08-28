Trump attacks the NBA and NFL for racial justice activism — and threatens action: ‘I’m not letting up’

President Donald Trump continued to complain about those protesting for racial justice in America.

After a campaign rally that may have been a COVID-19 super-spreader event in New Hampshire, where the commander-in-chief had difficulty climbing a few stairs, Trump spoke with reporters aboard Air Force One on the way back to Washington, D.C.

Trump was asked about the decision to cancel games, according to Yahoo News correspondent Hunter Walker, who was the print pool reporter on the trip.

“It’s terrible. I think what they’re doing to the NBA in particular is going to destroy basketball. I can’t – I don’t even watch it. … You know when you watch sports, you want to sort of relax, but this is a whole different world. … You don’t want to stay in politics. You want to relax,” Trump complained.

“It’s very bad for the NBA and it’s going to prove to be very bad for football. Roger Goodell should have learned his lesson two years ago. And I’m not letting up. I’m not letting up. They were begging for mercy two years ago on the flag. I’m not letting up,” he threatened.

“It’s going to be very bad for football and I think it’s very bad for the NBA. Maybe even NBA threatening. And it’s going to be very bad for baseball if they don’t get smarter,” he argued.