Trump says women will forgive him for calling them suburban housewives: ‘They’ll get over it’

On Monday, at an event in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, President Donald Trump brought up his racist dog whistle about preventing an “invasion” of low-income housing into the suburbs — and remarked that he believes women will “get over” him calling them “suburban housewives.”

“I keep hearing about suburban women,” said Trump. “You know, in one speech recently, I called you suburban housewives, and they all loved it, but what I got, they said, sir, I don’t know if that’s politically correct. I said, don’t worry about it, they’ll get over it. But we saved the suburbs … you know what I’m talking about.”

Watch below: