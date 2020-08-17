Trump says women will forgive him for calling them suburban housewives: ‘They’ll get over it’
On Monday, at an event in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, President Donald Trump brought up his racist dog whistle about preventing an “invasion” of low-income housing into the suburbs — and remarked that he believes women will “get over” him calling them “suburban housewives.”
“I keep hearing about suburban women,” said Trump. “You know, in one speech recently, I called you suburban housewives, and they all loved it, but what I got, they said, sir, I don’t know if that’s politically correct. I said, don’t worry about it, they’ll get over it. But we saved the suburbs … you know what I’m talking about.”
Watch below:
The President says suburban women all loved it when he called them suburban housewives and says they’ll get over it pic.twitter.com/1yHRc8KIwM
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 17, 2020