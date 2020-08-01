‘Is he taking the dementia test again?’: Internet baffled by garbled 5-word Trump tweet

President Donald Trump’s mental acuity was once again debated online after the leader of the free world sent a five-word tweet.

“Payroll Tax Cut plus Dollars!” Trump posted.

The tweet was apparently garbled enough that Twitter added a “translate” link, which displayed identical text when clicked.

The tweet was sent after White House chief of staff Mark Meadows failed to reach a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the next round of stimulus funding.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s tweet:

Is he taking the dementia test again? https://t.co/TZY8Nac7ne — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) August 1, 2020

Trump's tweets are becoming increasingly desperate as he plummets in the polls. "Payroll Tax Cut plus Dollars!" is just the start. In a month, he'll be promising free AR-15s and home visits by Stormy Daniels. — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) August 1, 2020

Tweet Words Emphatically without Context! https://t.co/KdzaEaKWzL — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) August 1, 2020

Payroll Tax Cuts don't help people with no Payrolls. $1200 one time payment that goes right to bills isn't going to be enough either. You spent trillions on the 1%, they don't need anymore. Help out the ones in need or step aside so WE can! https://t.co/iCKlp03RnR — Russell Foster for Texas (@RussellFosterTX) August 1, 2020

Haha! Twitter added a "translate" function onto this tweet! Mine came up as https://t.co/9sYg3V9VKT pic.twitter.com/P1P97ISOlt — Kim Shepherd Ph.D (@DrKimShepherd) August 1, 2020

Trump wanting to bankrupt our social security system as he has done to everything he has ever touched. https://t.co/WBozH4zhwj — Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) August 1, 2020

Not happening.

Payroll Tax Cut is the first step in dismantling Social Security.

You'll be in jail before that happens, criminal. https://t.co/zaWJl11D8x — Christin #RESIST n (@Christin210) August 1, 2020

There is bipartisan opposition to a payroll tax cut in the next stimulus package, which the White House had acknowledged and previously dropped, so it’s unclear what he means by this. Negotiations have ended today with some progress and the two parties are still far apart. https://t.co/IdAqugYXKp — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) August 1, 2020

This man STILL has not filed his financial disclosure form, which was due on May 15. The official word from the White House, delivered with straight face and forked tongue, is that Donald Trump is much too busy for ethics. https://t.co/mH7crSwbT1 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 1, 2020

This is Trump’s way of cutting social security. Payroll taxes are what is used to fund Social Security. Trump wants to defund social security! — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 1, 2020

Uncontrolled Pandemic Spread plus Stormtroopers! — Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️‍🌈 (@JediCounselor) August 1, 2020

BUYING VOTES Trump's campaign is in such disarray that he has now resorted to basically trying to buy votes with a "tax cut!" Rule #1: never trust a conman!!#ConmanTrump — MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) August 1, 2020

