‘Trump should know how to be in public with a woman who publicly humiliated him’: Trevor Noah jokes

“The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah couldn’t help but notice President Donald Trump’s confusion during the Q&A of his daily coronavirus press briefing. Trump was asked about Vice President Joe Biden’s pick as Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate. In his attacks on Harris, Trump seemed to be spending more time defending Biden than he did attacking him.

Trump claimed the reason he was surprised Biden picked Harris is that she was “very very nasty to Joe Biden,” he said she was “probably nastier even than Pocahontas,” his nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). “She was very disrespectful to Joe Biden.”

“Yeah, she was so horrible to Sleep Joe, and that loser deserves so much more respect than that,” Noah said in a Trump’s voice.

“Is Trump attacking or defending Joe Biden? I can’t tell. You know, I thought this election would be Trump vs. Joe Biden,” Noah continued. “Now I think we could just lock Trump in a room and let him hash it out by himself.”

Noah also noted that of all people “Trump should know how to be in public with a woman who publicly humiliated him,” he then displayed a photo of the first lady slapping away Trump’s hand when he attempted to hold it.

There is also the slew of Republicans who attacked Trump from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), calling Trump a “pathological liar.” Trump’s golfing buddy Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who called Trump everything from a “jackass” to a “kook” to “crazy” and “unfit for office.” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) has become another of Trump’s allies after the two went after each other during the GOP primary. And there are many others.

See Noah’s hilarious smackdown of Trump below:

Kamala Harris is confusing the s**t out of Trump and Fox News. pic.twitter.com/YuwMQW0zAt — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 13, 2020