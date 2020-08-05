Quantcast
Trump slammed for endorsing congressman who pressured his medical patients into abortions

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, shortly before being suspended from Twitter, President Donald Trump tweeted out his endorsement of Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-TN) — a congressman infamous for a scandal in which he impregnated female patients in his medical practice and pressured them into having abortions.

Trump was promptly buried in scorn for his choice of endorsement.

