Donald Trump’s campaign got suspended on Twitter

President Donald Trump’s campaign was banned from Tweeting on Wednesday after Twitter told the president his campaign had to delete the misinformation about children not getting the coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, Facebook made a similar move, but removed Trump’s post themselves, marking it a lie. Twitter took a more drastic approach, which is likely going to draw the president’s ire and the anger from his son, Donald Trump Jr. who was barred from Twitter last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Washington Post, Twitter has been under pressure to do more about Trump lying on their platform as well as other Trump allies lying about issues.

Twitter spokeswoman Liz Kelley said the tweet “is in violation of the Twitter Rules on COVID-19 misinformation. The account owner will be required to remove the Tweet before they can Tweet again.”

The video that was removed was of Trump on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning saying that children can’t get the coronavirus.

“If you look at children, children are almost — and I would almost say definitely — but almost immune from this disease,” and that they have stronger immune systems,” said Trump.