Donald Trump’s campaign got suspended on Twitter

President Donald Trump’s campaign was banned from Tweeting on Wednesday after Twitter told the president his campaign had to delete the misinformation about children not getting the coronavirus.
Earlier in the day, Facebook made a similar move, but removed Trump’s post themselves, marking it a lie. Twitter took a more drastic approach, which is likely going to draw the president’s ire and the anger from his son, Donald Trump Jr. who was barred from Twitter last week.
According to the Washington Post, Twitter has been under pressure to do more about Trump lying on their platform as well as other Trump allies lying about issues.
Twitter spokeswoman Liz Kelley said the tweet “is in violation of the Twitter Rules on COVID-19 misinformation. The account owner will be required to remove the Tweet before they can Tweet again.”
The video that was removed was of Trump on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning saying that children can’t get the coronavirus.
“If you look at children, children are almost — and I would almost say definitely — but almost immune from this disease,” and that they have stronger immune systems,” said Trump.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.