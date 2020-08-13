Trump slammed for promoting ‘off the wall delusional’ voting conspiracy theories at presser

At Thursday’s White House briefing, President Donald Trump went out of his way to promote a number of old and new conspiracy theories about voting, from claiming that Russia and Iran would “print” their own mail-in ballots to interfere with the election, to claiming that Democrats want to keep schools closed to eliminate polling places in them.

The president’s comments earned incredulity from social media.

Trump is now claiming that China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran are going to use mail-in ballots to interfere in the election. Off the wall delusional. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 13, 2020

Trump is live right now saying Democrats don’t want schools open bc schools are polling places… he says he has no evidence of this but like, YOLO? — Linette Lopez (@lopezlinette) August 13, 2020

Trump falsely claims that Russia, China, North Korea and Iran can easily “grab” mail ballots or “print forgeries” and “have a field day.” Not at all true. Here’s a thread from an expert: https://t.co/5PYWCKmxpX — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 13, 2020

Just… as one example of many possibilities… why don't reporters like go "IT'S THE SAME DAMNED THING" when #Trump says absentee ballots are fine, mail-in ballots are not. Or "no one reports voter fraud BECAUSE IT'S NOT A THING". Also you knew about Russia for years. Shut up. — Fifth Dream (@FifthDream) August 13, 2020

Trump: "Russia, China, North Korea, Iran … these countries can grab those [mail-in] ballots or print forgeries of those ballots and they would go out and have a field day." This is Trump's answer to what he's doing to protect our elections. pic.twitter.com/jxeaLSzeWQ — Vote Save America (@votesaveamerica) August 13, 2020

Trump says China, Russia, North Korea or Iran could be printing off postal mail-in ballots 🤪 !! #MailInBallots #trumpPressBriefing #TrumpKillsUSPS pic.twitter.com/Hj3eTH8DgJ — Tony McMahon (@Londoner_Tony) August 13, 2020

Trump really just said “China, Russia, North Korean and Iran can just grab these (universal mail in) ballots and write them in” in answer to how he will ensure a free and fair election. W. T. Actual. F. — SofiaWaltersPhoto (@photo_walters) August 13, 2020

Donald Trump is fucking lying. There is not widespread fraud voting by mail. This idiot votes by mail. He is trying to suppress the vote. No doubt about it. I'm so damn sick of this asshole shitting all over the US Constitution. — Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊 (@Goss30Goss) August 13, 2020