Trump slammed for promoting ‘off the wall delusional’ voting conspiracy theories at presser

Published

1 min ago

on

At Thursday’s White House briefing, President Donald Trump went out of his way to promote a number of old and new conspiracy theories about voting, from claiming that Russia and Iran would “print” their own mail-in ballots to interfere with the election, to claiming that Democrats want to keep schools closed to eliminate polling places in them.

The president’s comments earned incredulity from social media.

Trump is now claiming that China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran are going to use mail-in ballots to interfere in the election. Off the wall delusional.

