Trump son busted for 3 lies in 1 sentence during RNC speech: ‘Eric Trump has used more lies than verbs’
First son Eric Trump ignored the COVID-19 pandemic, but said his dad would “soon” be sending Americans to Mars, during his address on the second night of the Republican National Committee Convention.
The president’s son, who is an executive vice president at the Trump Organization, made a number of false claims during his speech.
Here’s some of what people were were saying about Eric Trump’s speech.
Now I know why Eric Trump won’t talk to New York Attorney General @TishJames under oath. Eric, like his Dad, lies every time he opens his mouth. #RNC2020 #RNC2020Convention
— Ron Waxman 🏳️🌈 (@RonWaxman) August 26, 2020
"Biden has pledged to defund the police, and take away your cherished 2d Amendment. My father on the other hand, delivered the largest tax cuts in American history"
– Eric Trump, with 3 flat lies in one sentence
— Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) August 26, 2020
When watching Eric Trump talk it’s important to remember two things. 1. Russian blood money has been paid for dead Americans in Afghanistan and Trump did nothing. Eric Trump is a crook, like his father who is banned from running a charity in NYC. He is a grifter and a liar.
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 26, 2020
So far, Eric Trump has used more lies than verbs.
— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) August 26, 2020
Like we're going to Mars "soon" under his father's leadership?
Does he have ANY idea of the engineering challenges that involves?
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 26, 2020
We don’t need PolitiFact to tell us this Eric Trump quote is a lie: “Biden has pledged to defund the police and take away your cherished Second Amendment…” #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/5vFFfQBVz2
— Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) August 26, 2020
Why are we hearing from Eric Trump? He is not even buzzed, and he is still making a fool of himself.
— davidrlurie (@davidrlurie) August 26, 2020
As you watch Eric Trump’s ridiculous pack of lies remember . . . he just invoked his 5th Amendment right against self incrimination.
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) August 26, 2020
Eric Trump repeats a flat-out lie echoed by one RNC speaker after another, that Biden has “pledged to defund the police.” These people simply cannot tell the truth.
— Clyde Haberman (@ClydeHaberman) August 26, 2020
“America became respected again,” Eric Trump says.
Reality check: Trump has turned America into a pitiful pariah.
As I wrote in @PostOpinions #RepublicanConvention https://t.co/wG0fTXgy7Y
— Max Boot (@MaxBoot) August 26, 2020
remember when eric and don jr were going to stay out of politics and run the business, that was a fun lie
— Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) August 26, 2020
Pretty amazing how many lies Eric Trump is able to fit in a single sentence. Biden doesn’t want to defund the police, and the Trump tax cuts weren’t the biggest in history, etc., etc.
— Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) August 26, 2020
A partial list of actions Trump has taken that do *not* end wars — arming the Saudis in Yemen’s civil war, using the 2001/2002 AUMFs to justify military force in the Middle East…
— Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) August 26, 2020
The whole Trump family is trash, but Eric is clearly more competent and less high than Don Jr.#RNCauvin #RNCConvention2020 #RepublicanNationalConvention
— J-L Cauvin (@JLCauvin) August 26, 2020
REPEATED LIES BY ERIC tRUMP:
– Biden wants to tax 82% of Americans (he doesn't)
– Biden wants to defund the police (he doesn't)
– trump is a great President (he isn't)
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 26, 2020
Rachel Maddow immediately fact-checks Eric Trump's huge lies in his RNC speech:
"Peace in the Middle East has not broken out… There are no wars that Trump has ended… it appears that President Trump has increased the number of U.S. military personnel serving abroad." pic.twitter.com/RGKeVmejcC
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 26, 2020
2020 Election
Pam Bondi’s performance at the RNC took the GOP’s absurdity to new heights
You might have thought it would be hard to outdo the absurdity of Kimberly Guilfoyle screaming at the top of her lungs to an empty auditorium on the opening night of the Republican National Convention. But on Tuesday, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi reached new heights of absurdity in the second night of the event in a speech filled with unfettered hypocrisy.
Bondi returned to a theme of the Trump campaign that has largely been absent from the convention thus far: Joe Biden's supposed corruption. As one of Trump's lawyers during the impeachment trial, she tried to press the case against Biden at the center of the president's high crimes. Trump tried to get Ukraine to investigate allegations that Biden, as vice president, corruptly sought to have a Ukrainian prosecutor fired to protect his son, who was working on the board of the energy company Burisma in the region.
2020 Election
Eric Trump says his dad is sending ‘Americans to Mars … SOON’ — but said nothing about the Covid pandemic
First son Eric Trump was the third of Trump's children to address the Republican National Committee Convention, following speeches by his half-sister Tiffany Trump and big brother Donald Trump, Jr.
In an argument that NASA may dispute, he said Americans would "soon" be headed to Mars.
"Every day my father fights for the American people. The forgotten men and women of this country, the ones who embody the American spirit, which is unlike anything else in the world. It built the New York City skyline, it built the Hoover Dam and soon -- under my father's leadership -- it will send Americans to Mars," he claimed.
2020 Election
CNN graphic hilariously undermines RNC Convention claim — and viewers can’t stop laughing
The graphic CNN was airing during a Republican National Committee Convention completely undermined the argument made by the speaker on stage.
During the second night of the RNC Convention, former Florida AG and Trump defense attorney Pam Bondi took the stage to argue against "nepotism" by former Vice President Joe Biden.
At the same time, CNN was previewing upcoming speakers, which included Tiffany Trump, her half brother Eric Trump and the president's third wife, first lady Melania Trump.
Pam Bondi talking about Biden nepotism ahead of an exciting lineup of speakers who are totally there for their own talents! pic.twitter.com/3MKRjZS190