Trump son busted for 3 lies in 1 sentence during RNC speech: ‘Eric Trump has used more lies than verbs’

First son Eric Trump ignored the COVID-19 pandemic, but said his dad would “soon” be sending Americans to Mars, during his address on the second night of the Republican National Committee Convention.

The president’s son, who is an executive vice president at the Trump Organization, made a number of false claims during his speech.

Here’s some of what people were were saying about Eric Trump’s speech.

Now I know why Eric Trump won’t talk to New York Attorney General @TishJames under oath. Eric, like his Dad, lies every time he opens his mouth. #RNC2020 #RNC2020Convention — Ron Waxman 🏳️‍🌈 (@RonWaxman) August 26, 2020

"Biden has pledged to defund the police, and take away your cherished 2d Amendment. My father on the other hand, delivered the largest tax cuts in American history"

– Eric Trump, with 3 flat lies in one sentence — Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) August 26, 2020

When watching Eric Trump talk it’s important to remember two things. 1. Russian blood money has been paid for dead Americans in Afghanistan and Trump did nothing. Eric Trump is a crook, like his father who is banned from running a charity in NYC. He is a grifter and a liar. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 26, 2020

So far, Eric Trump has used more lies than verbs. — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) August 26, 2020

Like we're going to Mars "soon" under his father's leadership? Does he have ANY idea of the engineering challenges that involves? — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 26, 2020

We don’t need PolitiFact to tell us this Eric Trump quote is a lie: “Biden has pledged to defund the police and take away your cherished Second Amendment…” #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/5vFFfQBVz2 — Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) August 26, 2020

Why are we hearing from Eric Trump? He is not even buzzed, and he is still making a fool of himself. — davidrlurie (@davidrlurie) August 26, 2020

As you watch Eric Trump’s ridiculous pack of lies remember . . . he just invoked his 5th Amendment right against self incrimination. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) August 26, 2020

Eric Trump repeats a flat-out lie echoed by one RNC speaker after another, that Biden has “pledged to defund the police.” These people simply cannot tell the truth. — Clyde Haberman (@ClydeHaberman) August 26, 2020

“America became respected again,” Eric Trump says. Reality check: Trump has turned America into a pitiful pariah. As I wrote in @PostOpinions #RepublicanConvention https://t.co/wG0fTXgy7Y — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) August 26, 2020

remember when eric and don jr were going to stay out of politics and run the business, that was a fun lie — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) August 26, 2020

Pretty amazing how many lies Eric Trump is able to fit in a single sentence. Biden doesn’t want to defund the police, and the Trump tax cuts weren’t the biggest in history, etc., etc. — Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) August 26, 2020

A partial list of actions Trump has taken that do *not* end wars — arming the Saudis in Yemen’s civil war, using the 2001/2002 AUMFs to justify military force in the Middle East… — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) August 26, 2020

The whole Trump family is trash, but Eric is clearly more competent and less high than Don Jr.#RNCauvin #RNCConvention2020 #RepublicanNationalConvention — J-L Cauvin (@JLCauvin) August 26, 2020

REPEATED LIES BY ERIC tRUMP: – Biden wants to tax 82% of Americans (he doesn't)

– Biden wants to defund the police (he doesn't)

– trump is a great President (he isn't) — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 26, 2020

