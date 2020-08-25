Quantcast
Trump son busted for 3 lies in 1 sentence during RNC speech: ‘Eric Trump has used more lies than verbs’

Published

1 min ago

on

Eric Trump (screengrab)

First son Eric Trump ignored the COVID-19 pandemic, but said his dad would “soon” be sending Americans to Mars, during his address on the second night of the Republican National Committee Convention.

The president’s son, who is an executive vice president at the Trump Organization, made a number of false claims during his speech.

Here’s some of what people were were saying about Eric Trump’s speech.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

