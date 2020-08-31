Trump tells Fox News what women want — and how Black voters have ‘gotten along with the police’

President Donald Trump on Monday sat down for a White House interview with Fox News personality Laura Ingraham.

Trump continued with his effort to woe the voting block he describes as “suburban housewives” by ignoring Ingraham’s observation that what he was saying in the interview seems to be exactly what turns women away from Trump.

Trump on his message to women voters wary of his tone: "I have to be aggressive … look at all of those horrible race riots you had during Obama." pic.twitter.com/zyw5u6kAOp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump went on to claim that Black American’s appreciate his law and order message because “they want police…they’ve gotten along with the police.”