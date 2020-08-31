Trump tells Fox News what women want — and how Black voters have ‘gotten along with the police’
President Donald Trump on Monday sat down for a White House interview with Fox News personality Laura Ingraham.
Trump continued with his effort to woe the voting block he describes as “suburban housewives” by ignoring Ingraham’s observation that what he was saying in the interview seems to be exactly what turns women away from Trump.
Trump on his message to women voters wary of his tone: "I have to be aggressive … look at all of those horrible race riots you had during Obama." pic.twitter.com/zyw5u6kAOp
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 1, 2020
Trump went on to claim that Black American’s appreciate his law and order message because “they want police…they’ve gotten along with the police.”
"What the black community wants in this country as they want police … they've gotten along with the police" — Trump pic.twitter.com/6ij8ztOZsC
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 1, 2020
2020 Election
Trump warns Fox News of press fatalities from the boringness of covering President Joe Biden: ‘They’re all going to die’
The leader of the free world predicted the entire White House press corps would die of boredom from covering a Joe Biden administration.
"It's not only the Democrats, it's the media, the fake news," Trump complained during an interview with Fox News personality Laura Ingraham.
"At some point, I will not be president. Hopefully, that will be in five years from now, but I will not be president. And they're going to die, they're all going to die. Can you imagine if they had to cover Sleepy Joe Biden," Trump said, despite the fact reporters have been covering Biden for decades without any known instances of one dying of boredom.
2020 Election
Trump’s healthcare too ‘shocking, sensational, inflammatory or excessively violent’ for Facebook ads: report
Facebook as refused to run a political ad criticizing President Donald Trump's record on health care, according to a Democratic super-PAC.
The add shows the growing COVID-19 cases in the United States with a video of Trump saying, "we want to terminate health care."
A clip of Joe Biden saying, "c'mon man" is then interjected.
"Totally kill," Trump says as more of his comments play against Biden's rejoinder. "We almost have Obamacare gone."
The ad urges a vote for Biden.
But Josh Schwerin, the communications director for Priorities USA, said Facebook won't run the ad.
2020 Election
Biden trashes Trump for being ‘too scared’ to repudiate Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘He is too weak’
Former Vice President Joe Biden has harsh words after President Donald Trump defended supporter Kyle Rittenhouse, who has been charged with two murders after allegedly shooting three Black Lives Matter protesters in Wisconson with an AR-style rifle.
"Tonight, the president declined to rebuke violence," Biden said in a statement. "He wouldn't even repudiate one of his supporters who is charged with murder because of his attacks on others."
"He is too weak, too scared of the hatred he has stirred to put an end to it," Biden charged.
"So once again, I urge the president to join me in saying that while peaceful protest is a right -- a necessity -- violence is wrong, period. No matter who does it, no matter what political affiliation they have. Period," he repeated. "If Donald Trump can't say that, then he is unfit to be president, and his preference for more violence, not less, is clear."