Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump thinks he’s going to win New York in November

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump speaking at the annual NRA convention in 2019. (Screenshot/YouTube)

President Donald Trump has occasionally bragged that New Yorkers he knows are growing more and more frustrated with the leadership in the state.

“I live in New York. Even the most Liberal friends that I have are thinking twice about voting Democrat this time because they’ve seen what’s happened to the City under @NYCMayor de Blasio and the State under @NYGovCuomo – They’re getting eaten up by taxes,” Trump quoted Fox pal David Asman.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Trump told the New York Post that he’ll win New York

“I’ll solve the crime problem. I’ll solve their tax problem. I’ll solve all their problems. Who would not vote for me?” Trump explained to the paper. “We’re going to look into SALT, we’re going to look into crime, we’re going to look into all of the things and solve the problems — of many problems that they have in New York.”

“SALT” stands for “state and local tax,” which Trump thinks should be shifted so such tax payments couldn’t be used as federal tax deductions. Economists estimate it would cost New Yorkers about $15 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Jared Kushner describes Trump’s Darwinian White House environment

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Fox News anchor Sean Hannity on Wednesday continued to ignore the Democratic National Convention, choosing instead to interview first son Eric Trump and first son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Kushner described working for his father-in-law -- despite having zero governmental experience -- as being like "the real world."

"So look, in the Democratic Convention, I'm hearing a lot of lecturing moralists tell us about how things should be," Kushner complained, despite America suffering more than 173,000 COVID-19 fatalities.

"But in President Trump and in this administration, we have a lot of doers, we have businessmen, we have people who are held accountable -- if you don't make it you get fired, like what happens in the real world," Kushner argued. "And President Trump demands results and that's what he's been able to deliver."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Very Christian’ Sarah Palin slammed for sexist jab at Kamala Harris

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

On Fox News Wednesday, former Alaska governor and 2008 vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin accused Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) of "prostituting" herself by changing her political positions to get favorable media coverage.

Commenters on social media were enraged.

@SarahPalinUSA single-handedly killed John McCain's chance of be president because of her idiocy. I always felt sorry for him for getting stuck w her. Remember that horrible bus she went around the country in after their loss? She did try to retain her fame.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Veep star Julia Louis-Drefus praises future Madam Vice President Kamala Harris

Published

21 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus won six consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for her portrayal of fictional politician Selina Meyer on the hit HBO series Veep.

The actress, who has won more Emmy and Screen Actor Guild Awards than any other performer, took to Twitter on Wednesday to praise Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on the night she will officially accept the Democratic National Committee's nomination as the vice presidential nominee.

Only 76 days until we can call these two Mr. President and Madam Vice President ❤️#MVP #demconvention pic.twitter.com/tS8UuWX5kg

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out