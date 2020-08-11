Trump thinks his re-election problem is that voters aren’t seeing enough of him: White House reporter

President Donald Trump is gambling that voters want to see even more of him on television, as his re-election chances dim.

As the campaign enters its final months, the president has wanted to claim the spotlight for himself by reviving his coronavirus briefings, inserting himself into pandemic relief negotiations and accepting the GOP nomination from a dramatic — but ethically problematic — location such as the White House or Gettysburg battlefield.

“There seems to be a lot less to these executive actions, not even executive orders, than the White House initially framed,” said Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “This was a political move in many ways. This was the president trying to stay on the sidelines for the first few weeks of the negotiations, trying to insert himself in the center of it, to make himself a man of decisive action, breaking through the Washington gridlock.”

“It follows the pattern in the stretch run of this year, three months until the election, really betting big on himself,” Lemire added. “He’s been one who’s reluctant to cede the spotlight. He’s seen himself as his best press secretary, not just trying to win a news cycle but a moment, and we have seen him now, once again, push himself forward alone for the daily coronavirus task force briefing thinking that is his best opportunity to show a somewhat somber approach to the crisis, as well as replace the fact he can’t have any sort of campaign rallies. This is his outlet to address his supporters, soak up media attention. He and his team are betting big on the debates later this fall, thinking that’s his best chance to turn around things against Joe bBiden. We have seen him try to promote his convention speech which he is now floating at the White House or Gettysburg, which has drawn condemnation.”