Trump trashes Democratic representative as a ‘phony congresswoman’ — and attacks Fox News for putting her on

On Monday, President Donald Trump lashed out at Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) — and at Fox News for putting her on the air.

Why would @FoxNews put on phony Congresswoman @RepDebDingell. A total waste of airtime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2020

President Donald Trump has had a rocky relationship with Dingell, after he suggested during a Michigan rally that her late husband John Dingell — the former Dean of the House and one of the longest-serving congressmen in history — was “looking up” at his accomplishments, implying he may be in Hell.

The president has long had a mutual friendship with Fox News, but in recent months has complained that the network is “not watchable” — and urged his supporters to shift to the even more right-wing One America News (OANN).