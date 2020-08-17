Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump trashes Democratic representative as a ‘phony congresswoman’ — and attacks Fox News for putting her on

Published

1 min ago

on

An angry Donald Trump screams during one of his speeches (Photo: Screen capture)

On Monday, President Donald Trump lashed out at Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) — and at Fox News for putting her on the air.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Donald Trump has had a rocky relationship with Dingell, after he suggested during a Michigan rally that her late husband John Dingell — the former Dean of the House and one of the longest-serving congressmen in history — was “looking up” at his accomplishments, implying he may be in Hell.

The president has long had a mutual friendship with Fox News, but in recent months has complained that the network is “not watchable” — and urged his supporters to shift to the even more right-wing One America News (OANN).


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Mary Trump and Tony Schwartz to headline event for Super PAC seeking to oust Donald Trump: report

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

Two bestselling authors who have known President Donald Trump for decades are headling an event for a liberal Super PAC campaigning against the president.

"Mary Trump, the president's niece, is doing a virtual event with Democratic donors to American Bridge tomorrow evening," New York Times correspondent Shane Goldmacher reported Monday. "She'll be doing a conversation with former Trump ghostwriter Tony Schwartz."

Mary Trump is the author of 2020 bestselling book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man. Schwartz is the co-author of the president's bestselling 1987 book Trump: The Art of the Deal.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Virginia governor questions ‘highly unusual charges’ against Black legislator pushing ‘long-overdue police reform’

Published

40 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) criticized the "highly unusual" prosecution of state Sen. Louise Lucas, the first Black woman Senate President Pro Tempore of Virginia, who is being charged in connection with the destruction of a Confederate monument in Portsmouth.

It's deeply troubling that on the verge of Virginia passing long-overdue police reform, the first Black woman to serve as our Senate Pro Tempore is suddenly facing highly unusual charges.@SenLouiseLucas, I look forward to seeing you in Richmond tomorrow—so we can get to work. https://t.co/flI9W5HnYH

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pence triggers outrage by boasting about stock market during pandemic: ‘Is that all you guys care about?’

Published

47 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

On Monday, Vice President Mike Pence boasted about the performance of the NASDAQ index in a new tweet.

Another RECORD broken for NASDAQ today! This economy is coming back under President @realDonaldTrump and it will keep growing with #FOURMOREYEARS!

— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 17, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image