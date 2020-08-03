Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump tried to play chicken with the Manhattan DA — and failed spectacularly: ex-federal prosecutor

Published

1 min ago

on

Former federal prosecutor turned CNN legal analyst Shanlon Wu explained that President Donald Trump shot himself in the foot demanding details about the investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance.

Wu tweeted the recent report announcing Vance is investigating Trump and the Trump Organization for possible fraud. Trump presumably assumed that the investigation was merely a fishing expedition, demanding that Vance further justify his reasons for the subpoena they issued. That’s exactly what they did, effectively disclosing that a grand jury was impaneled to look into Trump bank or tax fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Great example of Trump strategy back-firing – by forcing Manhattan DA’s office to further detail/justify reasons for their subpoena they also forced disclosure of fact that Trump & his company under a live criminal investigation. Oops,” tweeted Wu on Monday.

Vance has also opposed granting extensions on the subpoenas as Trump’s lawyers have asked. The legal team for the president has worked to stall as much as possible, asking for extensions, then filing appeals, taking it to the Supreme Court. The stall tactics only brought the legal trouble closer to the election

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti noted that it has been “obvious for a while” that Vance wasn’t fishing, he had evidence and a case. He noted that Vance has also argued that “granting extensions on subpoenas could effectively immunize Trump.” In the filing Monday, Vance came “right out and [said] that they are investigating Trump’s company.” Mariotti noted it “is significant.”

“This shows the DA is focused on specific criminal charges and not just poking around the financials,” CNN legal analyst Elie Honig explained.

Former Obama administration acting-Solicitor General Neal Katyal said that these cases “can move quickly,” once it became clear that Trump exhausted all of his tactics to delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report on the Vance filing.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

With each passing day Trump’s spin is less capable of distracting Americans from reality: op-ed

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, Paul Waldman says that if you want to know the sorry state President Trump's campaign is in, just look at its deteriorating spin machine.

The first example cited by Waldman was Trump's recent attack on his usually supportive top infectious disease expert, Dr. Deborah Birx, for daring to say that the virus' spread isn't going away any time soon. Waldman also listed the numerous statements from Trump that downplay the threat of the virus while pushing the misleading claim that things are just fine.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump openly solicits payment to US treasury for his ‘approval’ of TikTok sale – which he is forcing

Published

26 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump says he is allowing Microsoft to purchase the U.S. assets of the popular Beijing-based TikTok social media video sharing app, in a sale Trump personally is forcing.

In discussing what he sees as the broad portions of an agreement the President used a real estate term to openly solicit the payment that would have to be made to the U.S. Treasury.

"I said a very substantial portion of that price is going to have to come into the U.S. Treasury of the United States, because we're making it possible for this deal to happen," Trump told reporters Monday afternoon.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Andrew Cuomo rips Trump like never before: ‘This was the worst government blunder in modern history’

Published

38 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) on Monday accused President Donald Trump of presiding over "the worse government blunder in modern history."

At his daily COVID-19 briefing, Cuomo said that it was time for the president to hit the "reset button" on his handling of the pandemic.

"If we don't tell the truth on the reset, COVID will never end," the New York governor explained. "It will ricochet across the country. It will just bounce back and forth."

"This was a colossal blunder -- how COVID was handled by this federal government," he continued. "Shame on all of you. Six months, lives lost. Hit the reset button, yes."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image