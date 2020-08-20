Quantcast
Trump tweets ‘you must have an ID’ to get into the Democratic convention — which is all online

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On Thursday night, President Donald Trump demanded that more restrictions be placed on voting — and tweeted that if “you must have an ID” to get into the Democratic National Convention, you should have an ID to vote.

Commenters on social media had no idea what Trump was talking about, given that this year’s convention doesn’t even have physical attendance — it’s being conducted with most speakers calling in remotely, and with people watching online. Many Democrats are even gathering at drive-ins.

