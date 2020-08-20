Trump tweets ‘you must have an ID’ to get into the Democratic convention — which is all online

On Thursday night, President Donald Trump demanded that more restrictions be placed on voting — and tweeted that if “you must have an ID” to get into the Democratic National Convention, you should have an ID to vote.

To get into the Democrat National Convention, you must have an ID card with a picture…Yet the Democrats refuse to do this when it come to your very important VOTE! Gee, I wonder WHY??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2020

Commenters on social media had no idea what Trump was talking about, given that this year’s convention doesn’t even have physical attendance — it’s being conducted with most speakers calling in remotely, and with people watching online. Many Democrats are even gathering at drive-ins.

Who’s going to be the one to tell him the convention was virtual? — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 21, 2020

Is there no one at the White House that will explain to him what virtual convention means? — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) August 21, 2020

Also, this tweet is makes no sense. The DNC has an invitation list. Voting is open to all — Dustin Ginsberg (@DustinGinsberg) August 21, 2020

I… hope you didn’t just try to enter an empty Milwaukee convention hall, — Elizabeth Picciuto 🌱 (@epicciuto) August 21, 2020

Trump is so far gone that he doesn’t realize the Democratic National Convention is virtual. His degenerative neurological disease, Frontotemporal dementia continues to erode his mind, leaving him only vaguely aware of current events, people & his surroundings. It will get worse — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) August 21, 2020

Imagine being this proud of being a complete idiot. But here we are. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) August 21, 2020

Great question. Follow up question, do you have any idea who you are and what year it is right now? — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) August 21, 2020

FYI the convention is virtual! I live in Wisconsin and I’ve had to show my ID to vote for years! I have to show my ID to get my mail in ballot! — Robbin ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ 🧶 (@RaeMargaret61) August 21, 2020

I had to provide my ID and SSN to register and request a mail-in ballot and the ballot won’t be sent until it’s verified. ⬇️

Again you’re lying about a federal election. Reported. pic.twitter.com/IMLeJoTzp0 — 🌊 Shane 75 days 🌊🆘️🇺🇸😷 (@egheitasean) August 21, 2020

Any time you or your GOP friends want to give every American citizen a free federal ID card, then you can require ID. Until then, as long as you’re closing down DMVs in minority neighborhoods and charing for driver’s licenses, it’s an unconstitutional poll tax. toodles. — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) August 21, 2020