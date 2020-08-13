Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump was ‘cornered’ in briefing and ‘could not come up with a lie to justify his over 20,000 lies’: Lawrence O’Donnell

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell on Thursday praised a member of the White House press corps for an insightful questioning of President Donald Trump.

“According to The Washington Post ongoing official count of Trump lies, as of a month ago when The Washington Post released their last official total of Trump lies during his presidency,” O’Donnell explained. “Donald Trump has told over 20,000 lies and today in the White House press briefing room, Donald Trump was finally — finally — asked how he feels about those lies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The host played a clip of HuffPost White House reporter S.V. Dáte questioning the president.

“After three-and-a-half years, do you regret at all — all the lying you have done to the American people?” Dáte asked.

“All the what?” Trump replied.

“All the lying, all the dishonesties,” Dáte clarified.

O’Donnell noted Dáte posted on Twitter that he had been waiting for five years to ask that question.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately the next reporter to ask Donald Trump a question did Donald Trump a favor of completely changing the subject to the payroll tax,” O’Donnell noted. “But what you saw there was Donald Trump’s complete and utter inability to respond in any way to the accusation that he has been lying from that podium for three and a half years.”

Donald Trump did not even deny that he has been lying for three and a half years,” he noted. “As high speed a liar as he is, Donald Trump could not come up with a lie to justify his over 20,000 lies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He cornered Donald Trump with that question and left Donald Trump — as you just saw — utterly speechless,” O’Donnell explained.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Maddow reports shocking details of the ‘sabotage’ of USPS by Trump administration: ‘Worse by the hour’

Published

40 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Thursday shined a light on shocking new examples of "sabotage" of the United States Postal Service by President Donald Trump's administration.

"I just mentioned some breaking news about what's going on with this ongoing story of the administration admitting now they are trying to sabotage the post office before we all vote absentee by mail in this election because of the coronavirus," Maddow reported. "Today, the president really did come out and say he's undermining the postal service and denying it funds so that they can't handle ballots for the election."

Maddow also noted a Thursday night report in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s Kamala Harris’ big plan to ensure Trump loses

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Washington Post outlined how Joe Biden's campaign plans to leverage Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) to boost voter turnout in swing states.

"Within the first 24 hours after Sen. Kamala D. Harris was named Joe Biden’s running mate, top Democrats were reaching out to syndicated Black radio hosts, eager to line up appearances for Harris on their popular shows," reported Matt Viser. "In roughly the same period, Biden’s campaign cited Harris in a broad fundraising appeal, raising an impressive $34 million, largely from a new set of donors excited by Harris’s role, and sold $1.2 million worth of Biden-Harris lawn signs."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Watch Rachel Maddow narrate salacious excerpts from Michael Cohen’s new tell-all book ‘Disloyal’

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC on Thursday read excerpts from Michael Cohen's forthcoming book on his time working as Donald Trump's lawyer and fixer.

The book, “Disloyal: A Memoir. The true story of the former personal attorney to President Donald J. Trump is set to be released before the November election.

Cohen released the forward to his book online, which describes allegations of deviant sex acts -- and a backchannel to Vladimir Putin. On Thursday, the hashtags for "Urine Trouble Trump" and "Golden Showers Trump" trended on Twitter after Cohen's allegations.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image