Trump whines about ‘the Russia, Russia, Russia narrative’ — and lashes out at Congress as ‘deranged lowlifes’

President Donald Trump has received harsh criticism after Director of National Intelligence John Radcliffe informed Congress that the intelligence community would no longer hold briefing sessions on foreign election interference in the 2020 presidential campaign.

Trump accused Democrats of “leaking” information on Russian’s interference in the 2020 election to help Trump. It is the united view of the U.S. intelligence community that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help elect Trump, who won the electoral college despite losing by 2,868,686 votes overall.

Trump suggested the leaks may have come from Intelligence Community Chair and former federal prosecutor Adam Schiff.

Probably Shifty Schiff, but others also, LEAK information to the Fake News. No matter what or who it is about, including China, these deranged lowlifes like the Russia, Russia, Russia narrative. Plays better for them. @DNI_Ratcliffe doing a great job! https://t.co/44bRm8NFbB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

Rep. Schiff retweeted the same clip of Trump and also offered commentary:

As usual, President Trump is lying and projecting. Trump fired the last DNI for briefing Congress on Russian efforts to help his campaign. Now he’s ending briefings altogether. Trump doesn’t want the American people to know about Russia’s efforts to aid his re-election. https://t.co/bERk44WcvQ — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 29, 2020