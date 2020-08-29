‘The fix is in’: Internet hits the panic button after Trump intel head refuses to meet with Dems on election security

News that Donald Trump’s Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has informed Congressional lawmakers that he will no longer provide them with one-on-one briefings to discuss ongoing election security issues was met with outrage on Twitter on Saturday afternoon with many speculating it is part of Donald Trump’s plan to steal the election.

Coming on the heels of Trump Post Master General Louis DeJoy’s attempts to interfere with mail-in voting by disrupting U.S. Post Office operations, many claimed the Trump administration is using every tool at its disposal to rig the election.

You can see some comments below:

This is scary! I feel the dictatorship creeping in more and more lately. I can't imagine what will happen if Trump wins another 4 years. I seriously believe it is the end of the United States of America. — Monique Majors (@monique_majors) August 29, 2020

Well here we go. The next phase in trying steal this election. — Newcenturymom 🌊🌊#Proud Democrat Savage (@sassy9374) August 29, 2020

Authoritarian rules: Complicit GOP & the puppet oligarch have consolidated their powers. They will mock the few left in Congress who care … Barr will start arresting opposition leaders next. — ǝsǝuɐɹɓ ǝʞıɯ (@JojoPapa32) August 29, 2020

THEY ARE STEALING THE ELECTION RIGHT BEFORE YOUR VERY EYES. — CorsairBear (@corsairbear) August 29, 2020

The fix is in. Holy moly they are really trying to steal this thing from us. — 🌈Joshua R. (@hsojlightfoot) August 29, 2020

Just over 2 months until the election. What a very strange time to cut off briefings. — MoreSkyPlease (@Moreskyplease) August 29, 2020

The manufactured mail ballot crisis was to have ppl infiltrate the polls and I believe they have a way of hacking polls now in better ways than 2016 — Chase Manhattan (@kaseynj7) August 29, 2020

ODNI under Ratcliffe will do anything necessary to protect Trump even if it means purposely avoiding to protect our elections from foreign interference. — Colt Smith (@FootballExpert) August 29, 2020

Trump and McConnell and Barr are behind this. — Deborah votes Blue (@caspian5690) August 29, 2020

They predicted that when he was in a corner Trump would do anything. We are seeing the tip of the iceberg — Sheila (@saenewengland) August 29, 2020

