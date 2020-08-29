Quantcast
Connect with us

‘The fix is in’: Internet hits the panic button after Trump intel head refuses to meet with Dems on election security

Published

3 mins ago

on

- Commentary
Donald Trump AFP

News that Donald Trump’s Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has informed Congressional lawmakers that he will no longer provide them with one-on-one briefings to discuss ongoing election security issues was met with outrage on Twitter on Saturday afternoon with many speculating it is part of Donald Trump’s plan to steal the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming on the heels of Trump Post Master General Louis DeJoy’s attempts to interfere with mail-in voting by disrupting U.S. Post Office operations, many claimed the Trump administration is using every tool at its disposal to rig the election.

You can see some comments below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘The fix is in’: Internet hits the panic button after Trump intel head refuses to meet with Dems on election security

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 29, 2020

By

News that Donald Trump's Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has informed Congressional lawmakers that he will no longer provide them with one-on-one briefings to discuss ongoing election security issues was met with outrage on Twitter on Saturday afternoon with many speculating it is part of Donald Trump's plan to steal the election.

Coming on the heels of Trump Post Master General Louis DeJoy attempts to interfere with mail-in voting by disrupting U.S. Post Office operations, many claimed the Trump administration is using every tool at its disposal to rig the election.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s claim the ‘silent majority’ will save his re-election bid demolished by CNN polling expert

Published

32 mins ago

on

August 29, 2020

By

On Saturday, writing for CNN, election forecaster Harry Enten poured cold water on President Donald Trumps' frequent boasts that he has a "silent majority" of voters he can count on for a November victory — saying that it's more like a "loud minority."

"There is obviously a chance Trump will eventually reach 50% against Biden," said Enten. "But if this streak continues for Trump, he will be the first president to never reach 50% in any live interview poll in either his first successful campaign for president, approval rating or his reelection bid."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Donald Trump is backed by the ‘most prejudiced American voters we’ve ever seen’: John Dean

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 29, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former White House attorney John Dean -- who served under President Richard Nixon -- described the people who are fully behind Donald Trump's re-election as bigots and said it will take a "tsunami" of voters showing up in November to remove the president from office.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Dean first began by pointing out the president's authoritarian tendencies before being asked how the president still has so much support in the country and whether his most ardent supports can be reached.

"Is there any hope in reaching these folks?" host Witt asked.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image