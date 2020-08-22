Trump will be shut down by the Supreme Court if he makes last ditch attempt to hide his taxes: MSNBC legal analyst
Discussing yet another setback to Donald Trump’s legal challenge to keep his tax returns secret, MSNBC legal analyst Katie Phang stated on Saturday morning that the president will likely have to take his case to the Supreme Court where he will be rebuffed.
On Thursday a federal judge denied Trump lawyers appeal to block a Manhattan district attorney from obtaining his tax returns after they called the request “wildly overbroad.”
With another appeal expected to be taken up next week, Phang said that the president will run to the Supreme Court again despite the fact that they have already ruled against him on the issue.
“Well, I think the answer that everybody wants to hear is, oh, we would get these returns before the November election date — but no,” she began. “Listen, even if the returns were turned over by [accounting firm] Mazars to the grand jury, it’s a grand jury subpoena. So , unfortunately, grand juries, these are secretive, confidential proceedings. So even if Cyrus Vance’s office was to be successful, no one in the public is going to be seeing these tax returns.”
“But the longer answer also involves the reality which is Donald Trump can go to the Supreme Court to block it again, but I doubt the Supreme Court would rule in his favor if it makes it there,” she continued.
Nearly 700 protests planned for Saturday at Post Offices across country as DeJoy slammed for defense of mail sabotage
As of Friday afternoon, more than 650 demonstrations were planned as part of "Save the Post Office Saturday," a national day of action in which people across the U.S. will demand that President Donald Trump and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy end their assault on the U.S. Postal Service. Demonstrations will begin at 11:00 am local time.
The number of planned protests at hundreds of post offices grew as DeJoy testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday, telling lawmakers he has "no intention" of returning hundreds of mail sorting machines that have been decommissioned in recent weeks, severely cutting postal workers' ability to deliver mail quickly. The postmaster general claimed the machines are not needed.
A giant group of ex-Republican officials slams Trump and endorses Biden for president
Although President Donald Trump and some of his sycophants at Fox News are claiming that former Vice President Joe Biden is running a “radical left” campaign, the truth is that a fair amount of conservatives are supporting this year’s Democratic presidential nominee. This includes members of the Lincoln Project and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (who spoke at this year’s Democratic National Convention). Some on the right are opposing Trump and supporting Biden based on national security concerns, as a long list of Republicans and former Republicans who signed a statement from the group Defending Democracy Together shows.