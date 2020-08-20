Trump’s ‘bombast’ has crippled his campaign as desperation sets in: columnist
Writing at Bloomberg, Jonathan Bernstein explained that Donald Trump’s call for a boycott of the Ohio-based Goodyear tire company over a perceived slight is both a sign of desperation and a problem for his campaign as he tries to shore up support in a much-needed battleground state.
As the columnist notes, this is yet another example of the president using “bombast” to rally his base while alienating voters who could go either way in November.
Writing that he was stunned by the president’s tweet calling for a boycott of a company that employs over 65,000 workers — presumably, all of whom are able to vote — Bernstein suggested the president’s knee-jerk reaction is making his chances of being re-elected tougher.
“Thinking of Trump’s actions as part of any serious long-term strategy is futile. He’s a bundle of grievances, impulses and immediate reactions, and usually nothing more,” he wrote before adding, “That doesn’t mean he’s not dangerous, and sometimes his impulses seem like strategic planning.”
According to the columnist, that attack on Goodyear isn’t rooted in reality, but then the president blurting out lies has been a hallmark of the Trump presidency.
“Trump lies like the proverbial used-car dealer, with constant unsupported wild statements that can’t stand up to any mild scrutiny: As long as he makes the sale in the moment, it doesn’t matter what is revealed later on,” he wrote, adding, “Some whoppers he just repeats over and over, no matter how often and thoroughly they are debunked.”
“It may seem to go without saying that Trump’s professional reputation is in tatters and his word means nothing. But consider the evidence: Why is he not involved in negotiations over the current pandemic relief and stimulus bill? Everyone knows he can’t be trusted, so negotiating with him is impossible, and the work-around is to negotiate with his representatives and hope they can sell him on whatever they wind up with. (It’s also why Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stays out of the negotiations, because he can’t be sure Trump won’t undercut him),” he continued, before concluding,” It is not clear whether voters will punish him for all of this. But as far as weakening his ability to get anything done as president? That’s all too obvious.”
You can read more here (subscription required).
2020 Election
Ex-Trump official warns president will spark ‘a winter of civil unrest like we’ve never seen’ if he loses
Miles Taylor, the former chief of staff for the Department of Homeland Security under President Donald Trump, warned on Thursday that the president will not go quietly in November even if he is soundly defeated at the ballot box.
2020 Election
Here’s how Trump could win again — without cheating
Liberal pundits often say that Donald Trump is on the wrong side of history. From this perspective, he’s a relic and a reactionary, a living reminder of all the skeletons in America’s closet.
A Democratic victory in November thus feels inevitable, especially given Trump’s objectively awful handling of the pandemic.
But history only moves the way it is pushed. And from a longue durée view, it’s Trump who has the power to do the pushing, thanks not only to his deep pockets and ruthlessness but also to the deep support of two long-privileged groups in American life.
2020 Election
Trump’s convention will be a ‘circus of hate’: ex-GOP state chairperson
In a column in USA Today that was both wistful and fearful, the former chair of the New Hampshire Republican Party said she is finding the Democratic National Convention uplifting in ways that appeal to her and suggested the Republican National Convention next week to nominate Donald Trump will be a "circus of hate."
According to Jennifer Horn, who admits up-front that she is a co-founder of the Never Trump group, the Lincoln Project but remains a Republican, what she has seen from the Democrats is likely to appeal to members of her party who are appalled by what the president has done since being in office.