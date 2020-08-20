Trump’s ‘bombast’ has crippled his campaign as desperation sets in: columnist

Writing at Bloomberg, Jonathan Bernstein explained that Donald Trump’s call for a boycott of the Ohio-based Goodyear tire company over a perceived slight is both a sign of desperation and a problem for his campaign as he tries to shore up support in a much-needed battleground state.

As the columnist notes, this is yet another example of the president using “bombast” to rally his base while alienating voters who could go either way in November.

Writing that he was stunned by the president’s tweet calling for a boycott of a company that employs over 65,000 workers — presumably, all of whom are able to vote — Bernstein suggested the president’s knee-jerk reaction is making his chances of being re-elected tougher.

“Thinking of Trump’s actions as part of any serious long-term strategy is futile. He’s a bundle of grievances, impulses and immediate reactions, and usually nothing more,” he wrote before adding, “That doesn’t mean he’s not dangerous, and sometimes his impulses seem like strategic planning.”

According to the columnist, that attack on Goodyear isn’t rooted in reality, but then the president blurting out lies has been a hallmark of the Trump presidency.

“Trump lies like the proverbial used-car dealer, with constant unsupported wild statements that can’t stand up to any mild scrutiny: As long as he makes the sale in the moment, it doesn’t matter what is revealed later on,” he wrote, adding, “Some whoppers he just repeats over and over, no matter how often and thoroughly they are debunked.”

“It may seem to go without saying that Trump’s professional reputation is in tatters and his word means nothing. But consider the evidence: Why is he not involved in negotiations over the current pandemic relief and stimulus bill? Everyone knows he can’t be trusted, so negotiating with him is impossible, and the work-around is to negotiate with his representatives and hope they can sell him on whatever they wind up with. (It’s also why Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stays out of the negotiations, because he can’t be sure Trump won’t undercut him),” he continued, before concluding,” It is not clear whether voters will punish him for all of this. But as far as weakening his ability to get anything done as president? That’s all too obvious.”

You can read more here (subscription required).