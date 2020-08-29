Trump’s claim the ‘silent majority’ will save his re-election bid demolished by CNN polling expert
On Saturday, writing for CNN, election forecaster Harry Enten poured cold water on President Donald Trumps’ frequent boasts that he has a “silent majority” of voters he can count on for a November victory — saying that it’s more like a “loud minority.”
“There is obviously a chance Trump will eventually reach 50% against Biden,” said Enten. “But if this streak continues for Trump, he will be the first president to never reach 50% in any live interview poll in either his first successful campaign for president, approval rating or his reelection bid.”
That would be essentially unprecedented, wrote Enten.
“There’s simply no record of any president failing to reach at least 50% once in their approval rating. The majority of presidents actually average at least 50% approval during their first term,” wrote Enten. “No president I know of who ran for another term didn’t hit at least 50% in one poll at some point against their opponent. This includes even the losers like Jimmy Carter in 1980 and George H.W. Bush in early 1992 polls against Bill Clinton.”
The president has repeatedly claimed that the polls are somehow missing Trump voters who are ashamed to admit their support. The campaign has cited as evidence the fact that Trump has performed slightly better in polls conducted online than through live caller interviews — although it’s actually more complicated than that.
Trump’s RNC speech showed all the signs of a man who knows he has already lost: columnist
In a column for the Washington Post, longtime political observer E.J Dionne compared Donald Trump's Republican National Convention speech in 2016 to this year's edition and suggested that the president is just mailing it in because he knows his chances of being re-elected are swiftly dying -- if not dead already.
According to Dionne, Trump's 2020 speech was full of references to Democratic presidential opponent Joe Biden as “low-energy” and “sleepy,” but it was Trump, clutching the lectern and "droning" on for over 70 minutes, who looked exhausted.
GOP candidate lies about Mexicans selling ‘tens of thousands’ of US kids into sex slavery
This week, Madison Cawthorn, a Republican U.S. House candidate for North Carolina who recently spoke at the Republican National Convention, published a video to his supporters falsely claiming that Mexican cartels on the southern national border are kidnapping tens of thousands of U.S. kids and then selling them on “the sex slave market.”
“Tens of thousands of our children are going missing every year,” he continued, “and it’s because of cartels like MS-13 coming into our country and doing harm.”
The fact-checkers at The Asheville Citizen-Times called his claim a “discredited” and “debunked” one “promoted by the extremist conspiracy theory movement” known as QAnon. QAnon believers think that a Democrat-run “deep state” is trying to stop Republican President Donald Trump from exposing an international child sex trafficking ring.
Donald Trump is now reveling in his lawlessness
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
