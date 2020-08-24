Trump’s convention is shaping up to be an ‘out-and-out disaster’: conservative
In a column for the Daily Beast, conservative and never-Trumper Matt Lewis made the case that Donald Trump is walking into his four day Republican National Convention armed with nothing but attacks on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and no accomplishments to brag about after over three years in office.
As Lewis noted, the Trump campaign errored by painting Biden as suffering from mental decline which was belied by the former vice president’s appearance and highly praised speech. Now the president is being forced to fall back on earlier attacks that never got any traction with voters.
Writing that, “Trump is temperamentally and situationally unable to make the positive case for his re-election—leaving him with just one viable tool in his toolbox,” Lewis added, “Trump is going to have to work hard to sell a coherent or plausible anti-Biden message.”
That, Lewis suggested, might end up being the least of Trump’s problems with a traditional convention setting shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Let’s throw in the fact that Trump won’t get to ‘perform’ in front of a live convention audience, won’t get to feed off the energy of the crowd, and, therefore (probably) won’t get the kind of bounce that generally comes from accepting the nomination and watching the balloons drop,” he wrote. “Indeed, it’s just as likely that Trump’s ‘unconventional’ convention could go from being merely anticlimactic to being an out-and-out disaster.”
Adding to Trump’s woes –when he needs to bring non-fans into the fold — is the fact that the president has decided to feature some guests who may appeal to his base but will turn off swing voters.
“His good choices will be offset if not overshadowed by base pandering in the form of the gun-wielding McCloskys (the St. Louis couple who brandished guns at Black Lives Matter protesters), Nicholas Sandman (the Covington Catholic kid), and a parade of Trump family members (not to mention that Trump himself will appear each night!),” Lewis wrote.
“Instead of making the positive case for his re-election (which is nearly impossible), Trump’s natural move is to try and disqualify Biden,” he continued before warning, “[Trump] going negative is his only real play—which is to say that this week is going to get nasty. Time to buckle up.”
You can read more here (subscription required).
2020 Election
RNC kicks off with prayer calling Trump one of ‘the many gifts that God has bestowed upon us’
The Republican National Convention began on Monday with a prayer thanking God for President Donald Trump.
"I am a Catholic Donald Trump Republican," Vermont Delegate Jay Shepard began. "And by the grace of God, an American, so let us pray."
"Thank you, oh Lord, for all the gifts that you provide us," he continued. "Not because we deserve them, but solely through your grace and mercy. Let us acknowledge the many gifts that God has bestowed upon us, starting with the president and vice president that reflect the values of our Founding Fathers and are willing to fight for those values, starting with life, knowing that all life is precious, from conception to natural death. There's no choice but to fight for the unborn."
2020 Election
CNN medical expert blows a huge hole in Trump’s plasma pitch
According to CNN senior medical expert Elizabeth Cohen, Donald Trump's much-heralded announcement to allow the use of convalescent plasma in the treatment of COVID-19 is rife with problems and needs much more extensive research before doctors move forward with it.
Speaking with host Jim Sciutto, Cohen -- whose view of the therapy was echoed afterward by Dr. Richard Besser who once headed the CDC -- explained in simple terms the problematic nature of Trump's proposal.
"Jim, what the studies show is that, while this might work, we don't know if it works, and what the studies really show is that the Trump administration is cherry-picking data to make this treatment look better than it might actually be," she began. "I'm going to get nerdy, but here it is: they chose a death rate what happens seven days out after treating people, that's okay but why not look 30 days out? The seven-day death rate looks better! It's a better number so they chose that one, when they should have chosen the 30-day one, so let's take a look at what the actual numbers show."
2020 Election
Pence spent four years as Trump’s right hand — only to get thrown under the bus for coronavirus: analysis
On Monday, The Washington Post profiled how Vice President Mike Pence set himself up as President Donald Trump's most loyal and devoted disciple — only to be thrown under the bus when the president needed someone to blame for the failure of his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Like many who served in Congress alongside the late John Lewis, then-Rep. Mike Pence made a pilgrimage to Selma, Ala., in 2010 to commemorate the 45th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday,'" wrote Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey, and Philip Rucker. "But when Lewis died last month of pancreatic cancer at 80, Pence, now vice president, held off on issuing a public comment on the civil rights hero’s passing. President Trump was no fan of the late congressman and openly complained about Lewis’s refusal to attend his inauguration."