Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s ‘deceptive’ COVID happy talk picked apart by Washington Post reporter

Published

1 hour ago

on

Washington Post reporter Philip Bump on Monday zeroed in on President Donald Trump’s latest attacks on his own administration’s public health officials in an attempt to portray the COVID-19 pandemic as under control in the United States.

Even though 155,000 Americans so far have died from the disease, the president is still trying to put a rosy spin on the situation with false claims about increased testing being the sole reason that cases have exploded in recent weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All of this is deceptive,” Bump observes. The number of cases is independent of the number of tests, of course, just as the number of speeding cars is independent of the number of speeding tickets.”

Bump also takes the president to task for claiming that a recent surge of cases in Australia shows that America isn’t the only country struggling with the disease, when in reality Australia is still seeing vastly fewer cases per one million people than America is.

“[Australian state] Victoria has been averaging 482 new cases per day over the past week, according to Johns Hopkins, 73 per million residents,” writes Bump. “Of Florida’s 67 counties, three (Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach) are currently averaging more daily cases than Victoria saw in the past 24 hours. Sixty-six of Florida’s counties are seeing more cases each day on average as a function of population. In Texas, there are four counties with more cases and 187 of 254 counties with more cases as a function of population.”

Bump argues that this kind of delusion may prove especially disastrous if the president forces the nation’s schools to reopen without getting the virus under control.

“That risk has been demonstrated repeatedly in recent days: Broad transmission of the virus among children at a camp in Georgia,” he writes. “A school reopening in Indiana that resulted in an immediate shutdown after a student tested positive on the first day.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

A 2020 ‘Blue Wave’ could badly cripple the Republican Party for years: Dem strategist

Published

1 min ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

In a column for New York, Democratic strategist Ed Kilgore claimed that a "Blue Wave" election in 2020, like the one that switched the balance of power in the House to the Democrats, could have a far-reaching impact on congressional representation in elections to come.

In 2018, distaste for Donald Trump -- who was not on the ballot -- led voters to take out their wrath on Republican lawmakers handing Democrats a net gain of 40 seats in the House and making Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) the House Speaker.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Worse than I could have imagined’: Epidemiologists rain hell on Trump’s ‘appalling’ pandemic performance

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

Several professional epidemiologists have told The Atlantic that they've been shocked at the Trump administration's failed response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which so far has killed 155,000 Americans in just five months.

In the story, journalist Ed Yong writes that he has spoken with more than 100 different infectious disease experts over the last several months and has "learned that almost everything that went wrong with America’s response to the pandemic was predictable and preventable."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump embraces a poisonous view of the Jewish people as the world sees a startling rise in anti-Semitism

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

It’s the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. When Japan signed the instruments of surrender on Sept. 2, 1945, it was the last of a series of notable events that took place that year.

The first was the liberation, on Jan. 27, 1945, of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the most notorious of the extermination camps operated by Nazi Germany, imperial Japan’s Axis ally.

Post-Holocaust, the fervent credo of a Jewish community that witnessed approximately six million of its numbers perish in under five years — half of all European Jews and more than a third of Jews worldwide — has been “Never again!”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image