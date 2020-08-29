Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s intel head informs Congress they will no longer get in-person briefings on election security: CNN

Published

6 mins ago

on

Image via AFP.

On Saturday, CNN reported that Director of National Intelligence is informing the bipartisan House and Senate Intelligence Committees that they will no longer receive in-person briefings on election security.

Instead, they will only be given written reports — a format that will reduce both Democratic and Republican lawmakers’ ability to ask questions of intelligence officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news comes as reports suggest that Russia, China, and Iran are all attempting to interfere in the 2020 election.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s intel head informs Congress they will no longer get in-person briefings on election security: CNN

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 29, 2020

By

On Saturday, CNN reported that Director of National Intelligence is informing the bipartisan House and Senate Intelligence Committees that they will no longer receive in-person briefings on election security.

Instead, they will only be given written reports — a format that will reduce both Democratic and Republican lawmakers' ability to ask questions of intelligence officials.

DNI has informed the House and Senate Select Committees on Intelligence that they’ll no longer be briefing on election security issues, a senior administration official told CNN. It’ll provide written updates the official said. @jaketapper

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Donald Trump is backed by the ‘most prejudiced American voters we’ve ever seen’: John Dean

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 29, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former White House attorney John Dean -- who served under President Richard Nixon -- described the people who are fully behind Donald Trump's re-election as bigots and said it will take a "tsunami" of voters showing up in November to remove the president from office.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Dean first began by pointing out the president's authoritarian tendencies before being asked how the president still has so much support in the country and whether his most ardent supports can be reached.

"Is there any hope in reaching these folks?" host Witt asked.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Arizona woman charged with assault for clawing mask off restaurant manager’s face

Published

25 mins ago

on

August 29, 2020

By

On Saturday, ABC 15 reported that a woman has been charged with assault during an altercation over COVID-19 restrictions at the 92 Drinks + Eats restaurant and karaoke bar in Scottsdale, Arizona.

According to manager Nicole Dinkel, the woman, who was in a party of four and unmasked, escalated when she got up and blew in Dinkel's face.

“They were dancing, I had to tell them ladies I’m so sorry I can’t have you standing with the 6 feet with [Gov. Doug] Ducey's new rules. Can you please take a seat?" Dinkel told ABC 15. "They would say OK, and then again in a few minutes they would still stand up. So at the end, I said ladies listen I need to either have you take a seat or need to have you exit with a mask. They just weren’t listening.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image