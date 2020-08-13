Trump’s ‘not smart’ attacks on Kamala Harris as an angry Black woman will backfire: CNN’s Van Jones

CNN’s Van Jones on Thursday said that President Donald Trump’s decision to attack presumptive Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as an “angry” Black woman would backfire.

Reacting to the president’s remarks about Harris during a Fox Business interview, in which he called her “a mad woman” who is “so angry,” Jones said that Trump would only work to make the California senator more of a sympathetic figure.

“They do not know how to deal with Kamala Harris,” he said of Trump and his campaign. “I mean, bottom line, that is just not effective, calling her a mad woman when you saw yesterday she was anything but that. It definitely — what they’re about to do is create a backlash of support for Kamala. Once you go down the ‘angry Black woman’ [path]… now you’re creating a wave of sympathy and empathy and solidarity for her.”

He then said that Harris’s cheerful demeanor and empathy would help shield her against the president’s claims that she is “angry.”

“He’s going to offend an awful lot of of people and consolidate more support for her than mobilize against her,” he said. “It’s not a smart strategy. Yes, there’s a lot of anxiety in the country as you have just pointed out. But what you need is somebody who can come on the stage and who can reassure people that they understand and begin to move us in a positive direction.”

Watch the video below.