Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s ‘not smart’ attacks on Kamala Harris as an angry Black woman will backfire: CNN’s Van Jones

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN’s Van Jones on Thursday said that President Donald Trump’s decision to attack presumptive Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as an “angry” Black woman would backfire.

Reacting to the president’s remarks about Harris during a Fox Business interview, in which he called her “a mad woman” who is “so angry,” Jones said that Trump would only work to make the California senator more of a sympathetic figure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They do not know how to deal with Kamala Harris,” he said of Trump and his campaign. “I mean, bottom line, that is just not effective, calling her a mad woman when you saw yesterday she was anything but that. It definitely — what they’re about to do is create a backlash of support for Kamala. Once you go down the ‘angry Black woman’ [path]… now you’re creating a wave of sympathy and empathy and solidarity for her.”

He then said that Harris’s cheerful demeanor and empathy would help shield her against the president’s claims that she is “angry.”

“He’s going to offend an awful lot of of people and consolidate more support for her than mobilize against her,” he said. “It’s not a smart strategy. Yes, there’s a lot of anxiety in the country as you have just pointed out. But what you need is somebody who can come on the stage and who can reassure people that they understand and begin to move us in a positive direction.”

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Even Republicans are balking at White House portrayal of Trump ‘in control’ of pandemic

Published

28 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

The White House has grown increasingly confident that the public believes President Donald Trump has the pandemic under control, but some Republicans are increasingly concerned about the growing death toll.

The president's top political aides are feeling better and better about their response to the coronavirus crisis, despite persistent delays in testing results and 1,000 deaths per day, reported Politico.

“COVID is the White House’s focus right now,” one senior White House official told the website. “Our data was showing it was beginning to subside in late May and early June. As the public started giving up on many of the mitigation practices, we had to adapt.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump attacks ‘mad woman’ Kamala Harris, ‘crazy’ Pelosi and ‘not smart’ AOC

Published

34 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump kicked off Thursday morning racist and misogynistic attacks against powerful Democratic women. His targets: presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski, and U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In an early morning interview with Fox News Business's Maria Bartiromo the president called U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) "condescending" and a "Mad Woman."

"Now you have sort of a Mad Woman," Trump said, "I call her, because she was so angry and such hatred with Justice Kavanaugh. I mean, I've never seen anything like it. She was the angriest of the group and they were all angry. They're all radical left angry people."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s payroll tax order throws businesses into chaos: report

Published

37 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

On Thursday, Politico reported that President Donald Trump's order deferring payroll taxes have thrown businesses into uncertainty, by imposing a dilemma on them.

"Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on FOX Business that President Donald Trump’s executive action to offer a temporary payroll tax deferral for those making under $104,000 per year would be 'voluntary' and up to employers," reported Ben White and Aubree Eliza Weaver. "That presents an enormously difficult decision for employers who could either decline to give their workers an immediate pay bump or later be forced to claw that money back if the taxes are not forgiven."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image