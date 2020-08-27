Trump’s opposition to masks could cost him votes in one key region: ‘I’m afraid of anti-masker meltdowns’
President Donald Trump’s mixed messages on masks could end up costing him votes in one Michigan stronghold.
The president won 14 of the 15 counties in the state’s Upper Peninsula, which helped him eke out a 10,704-vote victory for Michigan’s 16 electoral votes, but some of his previous supporters feel let down by his response to the coronavirus pandemic, reported the New York Times.
“If Trump had just worn that damn mask from the beginning, his supporters would have too,” said lifelong Republican Rod Nelson, who voted for the president four years ago but won’t in November.
The newspaper found some “Yoopers,” as residents are called, who opposed mask requirements, but it also found others who feel like the president failed a leadership test by refusing to wear or endorse face coverings.
“I’m older, my bills are paid and my farm is all paid for,” said 63-year-old Cindy Dutcher, who kept her self-pick blueberry farm closed this summer rather than put up with mask opposition. “There’s no way that I’d open my farm to the public this year, because I’m afraid of anti-masker meltdowns.”
Shirley Dishaw-Beck, a 60-year-old nurse and Democrat, blames Trump for the opposition to coronavirus safety measures.
“We had a directive from our bishop that said masks are mandatory and at church this morning, a few anti-maskers began shouting and being really aggressive about it,” Dishaw-Beck said. “This mask thing is breaking my heart that people aren’t concerned or caring enough about others.”
Although support for the president’s re-election appears to be softer than it was in 2016, he’s still likely to carry the Republican-leaning region.
“He’s a sarcastic egomaniac, but that’s part of what I like about him,” said 63-year-old Tuffy Burton, who owns a logging company. “Because maybe there’s a little bit of me that says and does the same thing.”
2020 Election
Over 100 former Romney and McCain campaign staffers endorse Joe Biden
Dozens of staffers who worked for the presidential campaigns of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) have come out in favor of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
The New York Times reports that more than 100 former McCain staffers endorsed Biden on Thursday, headlined by longtime McCain speechwriter Mark Salter.
2020 Election
‘Arizonans are fed up’ with Trump and McSally — and Republicans fear they’ll cost the GOP the state
Arizona has been on the verge of turning into a blue state for years. Now even some Republicans believe that President Trump's sagging popularity amid the coronavirus pandemic and the worst economic crisis in a lifetime could flip the state to the Democrats.
Arizona has long been to Democrats what "Lucy's football was to Charlie Brown," wrote FiveThirtyEight's Nathaniel Rakich. The party has spent millions trying to win the state and media outlets have argued that "this year" would be the year Democrats finally flip Arizona since at least 2004. It hasn't happened. Democratic nominee Joe Biden would become just the second Democrat to carry the state since 1948 if he can pull off a win, and Arizona would have two Democratic senators for the first time since 1953 if Sen. Martha McSally, a Republican appointed to her seat by Gov. Doug Ducey, loses her race to retired astronaut Mark Kelly.
2020 Election
Pence slammed for offering ‘prayers’ while dismissing climate action at RNC as Hurricane Laura ravages gulf coast
"Denial is not a plan. Thoughts and prayers are not a solution. We must take action now to stave off even more devastation."
Just hours before Hurricane Laura made made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 storm with wind speed surpassing that of Katrina, Vice President Mike Pence delivered a Republican National Convention speech Wednesday night in which he mentioned climate action once only to reject it, continuing the GOP event's ignoring or downplaying of an emergency wreaking havoc and devastation in real time.