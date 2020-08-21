Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s ‘pathological’ obsession with being an outsider leaves him with no idea how to run as an incumbent: columnist

Published

18 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump during a White House event. (Screenshot/CNN)

Writing in the Washington Post this Friday, White House reporter Ashley Parker says that when presidents run for reelection, they usually campaign on the achievements of their previous administration. “But Trump has, from that first golden-escalator ride, campaigned, governed and wallowed in grievance, never once wavering from his outsider ethos,” she writes.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it’s not unusual for an incumbent to adopt Trump’s strategy, Trump appears unwilling or unable to abandon his “burn it all down” approach, even though he’s surrounded by the “establishment” that he claims to be at war with.

“Yet the decision to position himself as a permanent outsider is less strategic than pathological, say people close to the president, reflecting a man who since childhood has lusted after an elite that never truly welcomed him,” Parker writes. “Trump is ‘a significantly more evil version of Gatsby,’ said Tony Schwartz, the co-author of Trump’s 1987 bestseller, ‘The Art of the Deal,’ alluding to F. Scott Fitzgerald’s antihero, who hungers for the American Dream and briefly achieves it through dishonest means.”

Trump’s self-appointed label as an outsider “with something to prove” doesn’t just propel him. “It also binds him to his core supporters, who also feel spurned by the establishment,” Parker writes. But that persona won’t work as effectively in 2020, Parker contends.

“I do find it kind of funny that he makes that argument that this is Joe Biden’s America and the country is on fire,” an adviser, speaking on the condition of anonymity told Parker. “Well you’re the president, so I guess it’s kind of your America right now.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

WATCH: Trump rants that he ‘embarrassed’ himself with ‘egotistical’ RNC speech

Published

1 min ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

Just days before this year's Republican National Convention is set to begin, President Donald Trump spoke to the Council for National Policy on Friday, where he described his previous RNC speech in 2016 as egotistical.

During that speech, Trump proclaimed that “I alone” can fix America’s problems.

“You know, when I made that statement, I was a little embarrassed,” he told the conservative group on Friday, “because it sound so egotistical. It’s like an egotistical statement. I was a little embarrassed.”

“But there was no other way to say it,” Trump continued. “We have to win the election. I’m the one… If we don’t win it’s all gone. Okay? It’s all gone.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The Washington Post issues a chilling warning about Trump winning a second term

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

The Washington Post's editorial board on Friday issued a dire warning about what will happen to American democracy if President Donald Trump wins a second term.

In fact, the Post has given its editorial the headline, "A second Trump term might injure the democratic experiment beyond recovery," and it details the extensive damage the president has already done to democratic norms and America's system of checks and balances.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘pathological’ obsession with being an outsider leaves him with no idea how to run as an incumbent: columnist

Published

17 mins ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Friday, White House reporter Ashley Parker says that when presidents run for reelection, they usually campaign on the achievements of their previous administration. "But Trump has, from that first golden-escalator ride, campaigned, governed and wallowed in grievance, never once wavering from his outsider ethos," she writes.

While it's not unusual for an incumbent to adopt Trump's strategy, Trump appears unwilling or unable to abandon his "burn it all down" approach, even though he's surrounded by the "establishment" that he claims to be at war with.

Continue Reading
 
 