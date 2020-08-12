Trump’s postmaster general caught making cash off of post office contracts: report

CNN.com outed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for continuing to hold a stake in a company that the United States Postal Service uses as a contractor.

Reporting Wednesday, CNN revealed that DeJoy’s investment in XPO Logistics is a serious conflict of interest.

“Outside experts who spoke to CNN were shocked that ethics officials at the postal service approved this arrangement, which allows DeJoy to keep at least $30 million in XPO holdings,” said the report. “Raising further alarms, on the same day in June that DeJoy divested large amounts of Amazon shares, he purchased stock options giving him the right to buy new shares of Amazon at a price much lower than their current market price, according to the disclosures.”

That could mean a different conflict of interest given President Donald Trump can’t stand Amazon because it’s own by Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post, a newspaper that Trump can’t stand because it fact-checks his lies. In 2018, Trump tried to increase prices for Amazon to ship packages. The U.S. Treasury also got a loan deal with the USPS to increase high shipping prices on Americans from the company known for being a “service” to Americans. It’s been a pet project of Trump’s since he took office.

“DeJoy already faces bipartisan criticism for implementing disruptive changes after taking over the USPS on June 15, including eliminating overtime for many workers,” CNN noted. “Democrats also claim he is intentionally slowing down mail delivery to sabotage absentee voting in the November election — a charge he denies.”

In a Washington Post report Wednesday, a postal worker in Michigan explained that every election year ballots are treated as “first-class mail” giving it a priority to ensure that votes are counted. Now the post office is treating it “like bulk-rate mail,” where it won’t have the same priority.

There was also the matter of DeJoy firing a slew of staff in key positions in the Postal Service late on a Friday night. Pro-democracy advocates are fearful that this is the beginning of an attempt to steal the election by Trump and his allies.

Read the full piece at CNN.com.