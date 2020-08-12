Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s postmaster general caught making cash off of post office contracts: report

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN.com outed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for continuing to hold a stake in a company that the United States Postal Service uses as a contractor.

Reporting Wednesday, CNN revealed that DeJoy’s investment in XPO Logistics is a serious conflict of interest.

“Outside experts who spoke to CNN were shocked that ethics officials at the postal service approved this arrangement, which allows DeJoy to keep at least $30 million in XPO holdings,” said the report. “Raising further alarms, on the same day in June that DeJoy divested large amounts of Amazon shares, he purchased stock options giving him the right to buy new shares of Amazon at a price much lower than their current market price, according to the disclosures.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That could mean a different conflict of interest given President Donald Trump can’t stand Amazon because it’s own by Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post, a newspaper that Trump can’t stand because it fact-checks his lies. In 2018, Trump tried to increase prices for Amazon to ship packages. The U.S. Treasury also got a loan deal with the USPS to increase high shipping prices on Americans from the company known for being a “service” to Americans. It’s been a pet project of Trump’s since he took office.

“DeJoy already faces bipartisan criticism for implementing disruptive changes after taking over the USPS on June 15, including eliminating overtime for many workers,” CNN noted. “Democrats also claim he is intentionally slowing down mail delivery to sabotage absentee voting in the November election — a charge he denies.”

In a Washington Post report Wednesday, a postal worker in Michigan explained that every election year ballots are treated as “first-class mail” giving it a priority to ensure that votes are counted. Now the post office is treating it “like bulk-rate mail,” where it won’t have the same priority.

There was also the matter of DeJoy firing a slew of staff in key positions in the Postal Service late on a Friday night. Pro-democracy advocates are fearful that this is the beginning of an attempt to steal the election by Trump and his allies.

Read the full piece at CNN.com.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Pro-Trump conspiracy theorists are infiltrating child trafficking activism — and undermining it: report

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that QAnon believers are hijacking a national movement to fight child trafficking — and causing chaos among people trying to protect victims.

"Like any movement, QAnon needs to win over new members. And its most recent growth strategy involves piggybacking on the anti-human-trafficking movement," reported Kevin Roose. "The idea, in a nutshell, is to create a groundswell of concern by flooding social media with posts about human trafficking, joining parenting Facebook groups and glomming on to hashtag campaigns like #SaveTheChildren, which began as a legitimate fund-raising campaign for the Save the Children charity. Then followers can shift the conversation to baseless theories about who they believe is doing the trafficking: a cabal of nefarious elites that includes Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey and Pope Francis."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s attacks on Biden’s mental fitness just draw attention to his own problems: Joy Reid panel

Published

58 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

MSNBC host Joy Reid gave some helpful advice to President Donald Trump and his children, who frequently attack former Vice President Joe Biden for his mental health: It makes you look worse.

Speaking to her closing Wednesday panel with Jason Johnson and Howard Fineman, Reid showed a super-cut of Trump's knack for getting words wrong, not knowing how to pronounce simple things, slurring his words, stumbling down the stairs, not knowing where to go, dragging his feet and more.

"Well, you know, my pretext for all my students this fall will be: person, woman, man, camera, tv, and if they can do that, I know they're at least as smart as the president," joked Johnson. "Here's the thing. Joe Biden demonstrated that he literally can ride a bike and do something else at the same time. Like, I have always thought the argument that Joe Biden has lost a step or has some sort of mental deficiency was a complete lie. It's Republicans just projecting. What's important to remember is that no matter how much they spout this nonsense, every single time Donald Trump opens his mouth, he looks worse. There is nothing Joe Biden can say that is more foolish or incoherent than Donald Trump in the middle of a substantive interview."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s how Trump’s ‘nasty’ jab at Kamala reveals his misunderstanding of women

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has reprised one of his most common attacks on women — "nasty" — to describe Joe Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

On Wednesday, writing for The New York Times, Katie Rogers broke down how the president's continual attacks on women in politics — combined with his characterization of women voters — reveals a fundamental misunderstanding of modern gender norms.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image