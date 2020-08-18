Trump’s ‘re-do’ demand for his first four years is an admission ‘things aren’t going well’ with his campaign: columnist
In a column for MSNBC, political analyst Steve Benen suggested that Donald Trump’s claim that he deserves a “re-do” for his first four years as an admission that his re-election campaign isn’t going well and he is setting the stage to dispute the results of the election in November should he lose.
During a campaign stop in Minnesota on Monday, Trump told a sparse crowd that his campaign was “spied upon” by the previous administration — which an FBI investigation said had no basis in fact — and therefore he was deserving of an additional four years because he was hampered by investigations from running the government the way he felt it should be run.
“You have to see what’s happening,” Trump said before claiming the November election likely won’t be “fair.” He then added, “The only way we’re going to lose this election is if the election is rigged. Remember that.”
Calling Trump’s assertions a “toxic cocktail,” Benen wrote that the country is headed for a nightmare in November if the president refuses to step aside if he loses.
“The president isn’t prepared to accept election results he doesn’t like; he’s already decided the race isn’t ‘fair,’ and he’s concluded that any election in which he loses should be seen, by definition, as corrupt<” the columnist explained. “The best-case scenario is, the president is creating pitiful excuses for himself, which he’ll use to explain away an electoral defeat in the fall. The worst-case scenario is far more nightmarish: an unhinged leader with authoritarian instincts may decide to reject the peaceful transition of power, one of the pillars of our political system.”
Moreover, Benen explained, the president is making a tacit admission that he is going to lose and is testing out just one of the excuses he will be making if he goes down to defeat.
“Trump can champion ‘law and order,’ or he can talk up the idea of ignoring the Constitution, but he really shouldn’t try to do both at the same time,” the columnist suggested before adding, “when an incumbent president is telling voters he’s looking for ‘a re-do of four years,’ it’s a sign that things aren’t going well.”
You can read more here.
Fox News host Chris Wallace warned on Tuesday that a "peaceful transition of power" could be in jeopardy if President Donald Trump loses the 2020 election.
Wallace made the remarks after Trump suggested on Monday that the only way he would lose the election "is if the election is rigged."
"This is troubling," Wallace said. "He did it in my interview with him three weeks ago. He's done it repeatedly before and since. The argument that if he loses, it's because the election was stolen from him, not because of a majority of Americans voted against him, you know, obviously one of the things that we treasure in this country is the peaceful transition of power."
Miles Taylor, a former chief of staff for the Department of Homeland Security under President Donald Trump, hinted to ABC News on Tuesday that he will be just the first of many former Trump officials who will publicly condemn the president in the weeks to come.
In an interview with "Good Morning America," Taylor described his new revelations about the president's unhinged behavior as the "opening salvo" in what may be a string of former officials who plan to go on the record to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden.
In her column for the Washington Post, conservative Jennifer Rubin said that former DHS chief of staff Miles Taylor's admission that Donald Trump is doing irreparable damage to the United States that came on the opening day of the Democratic National Convention was an invitation to like-minded White House staffers past and present to come forward and expose behind the scenes shenanigans.
In the video, released by Republican Voters Against Trump, Taylor explained, "We would go in to try to talk to him about a pressing national security issue — a cyber attack, a terrorism threat — he wasn’t interested in those things.To him, they weren’t priorities,” and added Trump's actions were "terrifying."