Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s solicitor general refuses to tell court reasons why Barr is defending Flynn: ‘Some of it’s public, some of it’s not’

Published

2 hours ago

on

The acting solicitor general claimed before a judge that Attorney General William Barr had reasons to intervene in Michael Flynn’s case, but he can’t tell the court.

Jeff Wall, the U.S. government’s top advocate before the Supreme Court, told the District of Columbia Circuit Court that Barr had secret, undisclosed reasons for dismissing the case against President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser.

ADVERTISEMENT

A full federal appeals court heard arguments Tuesday over whether to dismiss the criminal case against Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to FBI investigators about his contacts with Russian officials before the inauguration.

Wall told the court the executive branch was concerned about trial Judge Emmet Sullivan conducting a full review into Barr’s involvement in Flynn’s defense, saying the attorney general made his decision based on some information that he did not want made public.

“Under the circumstances we went further than we thought we were obligated to,” Wall told Judge Merrick Garland. “To drive that point home, the attorney general sees this in the context of public information from other cases.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We gave three reasons,” Wall added. “One of them was that the interests of justice were no longer served by the prosecution. The attorney general made that judgment on the basis of lots of information, some of it is public and some is not.”

The arguments stunned legal observers following the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Scuffles erupt at packed California church that is defying COVID-19 restrictions

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

Despite a judge's restraining order, a California church held an indoor worship service and filled its 440-capacity church with people, most of whom were not wearing masks.

According to a report from ABC8 News, as parishioners gathered at the church on Sunday morning, a crowd swelled outside consisting of those who supported the church's stance and counter-protesters. Soon enough, confrontations started taking place.

One scuffle erupted after a a counter-protester used his sign to tap on another man's head, causing a commotion that resulted in a woman being kicked to the ground. According to Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow, there were numerous scuffles that broke out in the crowd of up to 150 people, but there were no arrests.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

21-year-old Florida man experiences organ failure after recovering from mild COVID-19 case

Published

39 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

A 21-year-old Florida man thought he had recovered from a mild case of COVID-19, and then he wound up in the hospital as his organs began shutting down.

Spencer Rollyson, of Canaveral Groves, tested positive for the coronavirus in May, but he started getting back to normal life after experiencing mild symptoms and then testing negative after those went away, reported WESH-TV.

"Little bit of a cough, a slight fever of 99.4, I think, for the first couple of days and then after that, I lost smell for about two and a half weeks and that was my only symptom for the entire two weeks," Rollyson said. "On May 21 is the day I got my negative tests results finally."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Was I unmasked?’: Trump appears to admit speaking with foreigners being monitored when he was a candidate

Published

43 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump wants to know how many times he was "unmasked" while he was a candidate for the Oval Office. That would mean he appears to know now he was talking to foreign individuals who were being monitored - and some would likely want to know who and why.

Unmasking is the lawful process of identifying a U.S. citizen or legal resident who was speaking to a foreign person or government that U.S. intelligence agents are monitoring. It can be used to determine if they were caught in any illicit activity, or might be a target of illegal activity.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image