‘Trust fund baby’ Jared Kushner torn apart for his ‘hilariously dumb’ response to NBA strike

National Basketball Association players this week are refusing to participate in scheduled playoff games as an act of protest against police killings of unarmed Black men in the United States.

However, Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner told CNBC on Thursday morning that he is none too impressed with their demonstration, and he said that they were “fortunate” that they made enough money so that they could hold a strike to make a political statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially,” he said.

Reaction to Kushner on Twitter was fierce and harsh, however, as many noted that the only reason he even has a job in the White House is that he’s married to first daughter Ivanka Trump.

Check out some reactions below.

Love the financial lecture from a kid who inherited everything from his criminal dad — Wear A Mask (@DaffodilSwain) August 27, 2020

Jared Kushner is a trust fund baby who hasn’t seen a hard days work in his entire life. Most NBA players are first generation wealth who worked their ass off to have a shot at the American dream https://t.co/MUmaiodjlE — MichaelStarr Hopkins (@Theonlyhonest) August 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Jared Kushner's only qualifications stem from a marriage license, and THAT'S the only reason his words are even public info.

He should be thankful I'll never have the opportunity to explain it to him. — PayingAttentionAndConcerned (@PayingAnd) August 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

.@jaredkushner was born to a wealthy New Jersey real estate developer, and has spent his entire professional life failing upward. He is the last person who should speak disdainfully about others being fortunate. https://t.co/sUWkTxHrKR — Denis Gorman (@DenisGorman) August 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

That sounds like a description of Kushner himself. The only difference between him and NBA players is they have the courage of their convictions and talent. — May Cub (@maycub) August 27, 2020

Kushner who has been handed everything in his life makes this comment hilariously dumb. And his idea that NBA players are fortunate but not hard working and dedicated is everything you need to know about his thinking https://t.co/apF8cJ0w2Y — Rick (@Rick12_85) August 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Jared Kushner shut off support to blue states during a pandemic because their population’s survival was not politically expedient. https://t.co/zX8JM6Fkwo — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) August 27, 2020

Jared Kushner cannot win a war of words with @NBA players. I would advise him to remain creepy and silent. — Notes from Inside (@JohnTessitore) August 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

.@jaredkushner was born to a wealthy New Jersey real estate developer, and has spent his entire professional life failing upward. He is the last person who should speak disdainfully about others being fortunate. https://t.co/sUWkTxHrKR — Denis Gorman (@DenisGorman) August 27, 2020

Jared Kushner said this? he hasn't spent a single second of his life worrying about money, fucking douchebag https://t.co/Z59aunJbH4 — Johnny Footlong (@RGeezyNBA) August 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT