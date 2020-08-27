Quantcast
‘Trust fund baby’ Jared Kushner torn apart for his ‘hilariously dumb’ response to NBA strike

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary
Jared Kushner (Photo: Screen capture)

National Basketball Association players this week are refusing to participate in scheduled playoff games as an act of protest against police killings of unarmed Black men in the United States.

However, Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner told CNBC on Thursday morning that he is none too impressed with their demonstration, and he said that they were “fortunate” that they made enough money so that they could hold a strike to make a political statement.

“The NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially,” he said.

Reaction to Kushner on Twitter was fierce and harsh, however, as many noted that the only reason he even has a job in the White House is that he’s married to first daughter Ivanka Trump.

Check out some reactions below.

