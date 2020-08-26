University of California system to phase out single-use plastics
SAN DIEGO — The University of California announced plans this week to phase out disposable plastic products in dining halls and other retail locations after a yearlong campaign by student activists.The policy changes are to start next year and will be rolled out over the next decade at the 10-campus system, eliminating signal-use plastic products such as bags, eating utensils, straws and water bottles.Students worked with the California Public Interest Research Group, or CALPIRG, to gather more than 12,000 signatures on UC campuses. The new policy was announced in collaboration with the UC Off…
Poisoning of Alexei Navalny is a litmus test for Trump and Putin
All who worry about the future of democracy in the Trump era should follow the story of Alexei Navalny, the latest Kremlin critic to be poisoned.As Republican speakers toss around the words “freedom and democracy” at a reality-lite GOP convention, Russia’s most prominent opposition leader lies in a coma, after evacuation from Siberia to a Berlin hospital. Trump has said nary a word about Navalny, in sharp contrast to Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s Emmanuel Macron, who demanded answers from Russia.Trump’s silence is unsurprising, since he never criticizes Putin, despite a long list of mur... (more…)
Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn making move as trustee of pop star’s fortune
Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn was named trustee of the pop star’s multimillion-dollar estate two years ago, and now she’s been selected a custodian for the singer’s fortune, new paperwork shows.Jamie Lynn, 29, filed a petition Friday, asking to deposit “all assets of the SJB Trust” into one or more “blocked accounts with Fidelity Brokerage Services as the custodian and depository,” the 70-page filing obtained by the New York Daily News reveals.A hearing has been set for Nov. 2.Once set up, the blocked accounts would be held on the condition that any property or earnings would remain in the... (more…)
Kanye West won’t appear on Missouri ballot after falling thousands of signatures short
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kanye West’s presidential ambitions in Missouri are over.The artist fell 3,443 signatures short of what he needed to qualify for the November general election ballot, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Tuesday. Ashcroft’s office released a letter it sent to West outlining its findings.West, at one point a vocal Donald Trump supporter, has been waging a presidential campaign largely viewed as a publicity stunt to promote a new album. Still, he will appear on the ballot in multiple states.Republican operatives have been publicly linked to efforts to get West on... (more…)