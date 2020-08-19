‘Unworkable’: Business leaders blow off Trump’s COVID-19 related payroll tax holiday
According to a report from CNN, led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, business leaders want nothing to do with Donald Trump’s proposal to suspend the payroll tax as part of an economic package aimed at boosting the economy during the COVID-19 health crisis.
More succinctly, they called his suggestion “unworkable.”
In a letter to Congress and the Treasury Department, the US Chamber of Commerce with the backing of more than 30 trade associations, stated: “Many of our members consider it unfair to employees to make a decision that would force a big tax bill on them next year,” adding, “It would also be unworkable to implement a system where employees make this decision.”
With that in mind, the letter stated that many members would not participate in the program if it was an option.
Explaining their reluctance, the business leader’s letter pointed out that “… workers making $50,000 a year could owe nearly $1,100 in payroll taxes in 2021, while those earning $104,000 could be hit with a tax bill of more than $2,200.”
The report goes on to note that the president could not unilaterally put off the tax collecting, which is the domain of lawmakers, and that there is little support for the president’s now moribund initiative in Congress.
Kellyanne Conway has a temper tantrum after Fox News host calls out her bogus Biden attack
Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway threw a temper tantrum on Wednesday after Fox News host Sandra Smith called her out for peddling misinformation.
During an interview about this week's virtual Democratic National Convention, Conway tried to claim that Democratic nominee Joe Biden had no plan to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"I didn't hear Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, John Kerry, anybody, talk about this virus in a meaningful, solutions-based way!" she complained. "If they've got a good idea, they shouldn't be sitting on it until November 4th!"
"He's got a plan," Smith replied.
Obama to headline convention as Kamala Harris accepts VP slot
Barack Obama, America's first black president, is the keynote speaker at the Democratic convention Wednesday as Kamala Harris, the first black woman on a major party ticket, formally accepts the nomination to be Joe Biden's running mate.
Former first lady Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Republican Donald Trump, Biden's November opponent, is also featured on the program on Day 3 of a convention being held almost entirely online for the first time.
Others on the bill include Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, and former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who has become a gun control advocate after being shot and severely wounded in a 2011 assassination attempt.