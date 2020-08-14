US seizes Iranian petrol destined for Venezuela: report
The United States has seized the cargo on four tankers allegedly loaded with Iranian gasoline destined for Venezuela, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The US Justice Department issued a warrant last month to seize the cargo of the tankers Bella, Bering, Pandi and Luna, tying the shipments to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, which Washington has labelled a terror group.
The four ships were seized at sea and were now en route to Houston, Texas, the Journal reported Thursday, citing US officials.
The US court complaint says that Iranian businessman Mahmoud Madanipour, who allegedly had links to the Revolutionary Guards, arranged shipments for Venezuela using offshore front companies and ship-to-ship transfers to avoid sanctions on Iran.
Iran’s ambassador to Venezuela said reports that Iranian tankers had been seized were “yet another lie and psychological warfare” by the United States.
“The ships are not Iranian, and neither the owner nor its flag has anything to do with Iran,” Hojat Soltani said on Twitter in Spanish.
Venezuela is almost entirely dependent on its oil revenues but its production has fallen to roughly a quarter of its 2008 level and its economy has been devastated by six years of recession.
Washington’s sanctions against President Nicolas Maduro’s regime have forced Venezuela, which used to refine enough oil for its own needs, to turn to allies such as US nemesis Iran to alleviate a desperate gasoline shortage.
Iran sent several tankers of gasoline to Venezuela earlier this year to help ease shortages.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Maskless Alex Jones shouts coronavirus conspiracies through a bullhorn at young park workers
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine will be free for Americans: officials
If a COVID-19 vaccine is proven effective, the US will ensure it's distributed for free to all Americans, officials said Thursday, underscoring there will be no shortcuts on safety.
"We are not at all reducing the regulatory rigor with which we will evaluate and hopefully approve vaccines," Paul Mango, a senior health department official, told reporters.
Washington has invested more than $10 billion in six vaccine projects and signed contracts guaranteeing the delivery of hundreds of millions of doses should they be approved following clinical trials.
The vaccine doses themselves will be paid for by the government.
Irish women saved clinging to lobster pot after 15 hours at sea
Two cousins who were blown out to sea paddle boarding off Ireland's west coast were found clinging to a buoy on a lobster pot after a 15-hour ordeal, media reports said.
The Irish Coast Guard said the women aged 17 and 23 were rescued on Thursday after being reported missing the previous evening, prompting an overnight air and sea search of Galway Bay.
They survived heavy rain and strong winds without wetsuits, although they were wearing buoyancy aids, Barry Heskin from the RNLI lifeboat service told public broadcaster RTE.
A local fisherman eventually tracked down the pair 27 kilometers (17 miles) from where they were last seen, having set off with his 18-year-old son to find them, RTE reported.