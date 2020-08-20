USPS won’t reinstall postal boxes in key Senate battleground until after the election: report

On Thursday, Montana reporter Maritsa Georgiou, who has been covering the Postal Service cutbacks, gave an update on the post boxes being removed in her state.

According to Georgiou, Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) has been in contact with USPS over the removals, and “USPS tells him they will [not] be reinstated until after the election.”

Montana is a critical state in the battle over the Senate, as incumbent Republican Steve Daines is fighting a challenge from Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.

These are leaked photos sent to me by someone who wants to stay anonymous of what they say is a disassembled DBCS sorting machine in a MT USPS plant. I’m told the stackers are waiting to be sent to other facilities. #mtnews #USPS pic.twitter.com/ouW8zGty9k — Maritsa Georgiou (@MaritsaNBCMT) August 20, 2020

My source says this is a disassembled AFCS100 in Missoula that is being discarded. It basically cancels stamps and faces mail. They say they are supposed to get an upgrade, but it’s unclear when. They worry their remaining machine will go down before it comes. #mtnews #usps pic.twitter.com/AN1U1xDTot — Maritsa Georgiou (@MaritsaNBCMT) August 20, 2020

I've been reaching out daily to reps with USPS about boxes, machines and today reached out with new questions about the removals in 2009. Just received a response: #mtnews #USPS pic.twitter.com/bGnW1TGvsj — Maritsa Georgiou (@MaritsaNBCMT) August 20, 2020

JUST IN: @SenatorTester office got a list of the 14 residential boxes removed from 7 MT towns. USPS tells him they will be reinstated until after the election. #mtnews #USPS #mtpol pic.twitter.com/wAX54wyZAJ — Maritsa Georgiou (@MaritsaNBCMT) August 20, 2020

Tester's team says they still don't consider this an adequate response and says their count exceeds 14 boxes across the state. They issued this statement from @SenatorTester: #mtpol #USPS #mtnews pic.twitter.com/ZIlVEURqa1 — Maritsa Georgiou (@MaritsaNBCMT) August 20, 2020