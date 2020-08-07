Quantcast
WATCH: Bedminster members cheer when Trump praises them for refusing to social distance

Published

2 mins ago

on

Donald Trump received loud applause from the members at his private club who had gathered as an audience for his presidential address.

Trump was asked why the audience at Bedminster Golf Club was not social distancing, with many seen without maks.

The leader of the free world replied that the event — officially announced by the White House — was a political rally and a peaceful protest.

The audience cheered his comments, as he complained about fake news.


Joy Reid rips Trump’s event at Bedminister Golf Club: ‘This is not a press conference’

Published

47 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

The president announced a press conference at his Trump National Golf Club Bedminister on Friday night.

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid has shocked to learn Trump was allowing members of his private golf club to watch the press conference.

.@joyannreid: "Did you just say members of (Trump's) country club ... are assembling to play the audience so he can have a cheering audience for this press conference?"@JonLemire: "Joy, that is what it appears."#TheReidOut pic.twitter.com/JxRxuQt9RA

Trump announces Friday night news conference at Bedminster Golf Club — as mask-less members sip wine: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

The leader of the free world will be holding a rare, Friday evening news conference while vacationing at his private, members-only golf course in New Jersey.

The president arrived at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on Thursday evening and spent Friday there while White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Munchin "did not make any progress" during the negotiations.

CNN chief White House correspondent Jake Tapper reported, "Trump expected to talk about collapse of coronavirus relief talks, we are told."

