WATCH: Brutal new ad nails Trump’s decades-long history of racism
A new ad from progressive PAC MeidasTouch draws upon years of video footage to expose Donald Trump as a racist, going back to his for calling for the execution of the Central Park Five — who were found innocent — to his present-day dog whistles to racists to support his re-election campaign.
The ad, called “Vote Out Racism,” was released late Friday night, also touches on his birther comments about former President Barack Obama that extended into his presidential run in 2016.
You can see the ad below:
2020 Election
Trump campaign thought their ‘huge news’ on pre-existing conditions had Democrats cornered — but it backfired spectacularly
During a bizarre Friday evening press conference at his private golf club in New Jersey, President Donald Trump vowed to protect Americans with pre-existing conditions.
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status/1291900469325987842
Of course, Trump does not need an executive order to accomplish such a goal, as it is already federal law in the Affordable Care Act, that was passed a decade ago by congressional Democrats and then-President Barack Obama.
Trump campaign advisors soon took to Twitter to praise Trump's promise as "huge news."
"Huge news just now - [Trump] announces upcoming EO to cover pre-existing conditions. Big, big, big news," campaign senior advisor Jason Miller tweeted.
2020 Election
Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Delaware to see Joe Biden in potential veepstakes meeting: AP
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the first potential running mate known to have had a meeting with former Vice President Joe Biden, the Associated Press reported Friday evening.
Whitmer is reportedly one of the leading candidates to join presumptive Democratic Party nominee Biden's ticket.
Other potential running mates include Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Rep. Val Demmings (D-FL), Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-MN).
2020 Election
Top US counter intelligence official formally announces Russia working to attack Biden, helping Trump win re-election
The top counterintelligence official in the United States government has just released an official statement saying the Intelligence Community is actively working to help President Donald Trump get re-elected.
"We assess that Russia is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former Vice President Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia 'establishment.' This is consistent with Moscow’s public criticism of him when he was Vice President for his role in the Obama Administration’s policies on Ukraine and its support for the anti-Putin opposition inside Russia," states National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) Director William Evanina.