WATCH: CNN reminds women of Trump’s sexist ‘dinner’ remark after he brags about support from ‘suburban housewives’
CNN host Brianna Keilar on Thursday blasted President Donald Trump over a tweet in which he boasted that “suburban housewives” would vote for him because he would protect them from Black Democratic Senator Cory Booker.
“The ‘suburban housewife’ will be voting for me. They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood. Biden would reinstall it, in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge!” the president tweeted on Wednesday.
“That’s both racist and sexist,” Keilar remarked. “First of all, that word, ‘invade,’ it is very loud dog whistle he uses when he talks about non-white people coming to where white people are. Second, doesn’t it seem like he’s still living in an era where Elvis tops the charts, where women are just June Cleaver caricatures?”
She then played a clip from a 1994 interview, in which Trump admits that “I don’t want to sound too much like a chauvinist — but when I come home and dinner’s not ready, I go through the roof.”
Watch below:
