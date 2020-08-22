Quantcast
WATCH: Eric Trump demonstrates the problem Republicans face in making their case against Joe Biden

Published

1 min ago

on

Trump Organization executive vice president Eric Trump on Fox News (screengrab)

The Republican National Committee Convention will face the logistical hurdles of occurring remotely and the split-screen optics of two hurricanes currently expected to hit the Gulf Coast, but the GOP is still expected to make their case against former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

One problem Republicans will face is accusations of hypocrisy.

A new video by MeidasTouch, titled #ByeEric, demonstrates that difficulty on six different issues.

The ad contrasts Eric Trump’s arguments with his father’s records on the First Amendment, the QAnon conspiracy theory, the economic catastrophe, corruption, greed, and hypocrisy.

The group says they are raising money to air the ad on Fox News during the RNC Convention.

Here’s some of what people were saying about that ad:

