WATCH: Eric Trump demonstrates the problem Republicans face in making their case against Joe Biden

The Republican National Committee Convention will face the logistical hurdles of occurring remotely and the split-screen optics of two hurricanes currently expected to hit the Gulf Coast, but the GOP is still expected to make their case against former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

One problem Republicans will face is accusations of hypocrisy.

A new video by MeidasTouch, titled #ByeEric, demonstrates that difficulty on six different issues.

The ad contrasts Eric Trump’s arguments with his father’s records on the First Amendment, the QAnon conspiracy theory, the economic catastrophe, corruption, greed, and hypocrisy.

📺 NEW VIDEO Retweet to help Eric Trump continue to humiliate himself. #ByeEric pic.twitter.com/koxfhZmUkA — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 22, 2020

The group says they are raising money to air the ad on Fox News during the RNC Convention.

Here’s some of what people were saying about that ad:

#ByeEric is trending in the United States. We are sick of nepotism, stupidity and hypocrisy in our government. Keep tweeting it out! — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 22, 2020

When it comes to the Narcissists and Sociopaths on the political Right, nearly every accusation and criticism…. …is a confession or an admission… — Nick Carmody JD, MS Psych (@Nick_Carmody) August 22, 2020

The incredible hypocrisy of The Trumps is only matched by their greed, cruelty, shamelessness, and criminality.@MeidasTouch just hoisted @EricTrump by his own petard.#ByeEric pic.twitter.com/P3eAZXPsgp — Grant Stern (@grantstern) August 22, 2020

Secretly… We all know that he knows this: Daddy does not love you, and he really never did. And another thing about Dumb and Dumber? Was Don Junior DUMB or was DUMBER YOU? You’re both not too smart! It’s Ivanka he really wants!#ByeEricpic.twitter.com/nh5Jocfjsp — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) August 22, 2020

Banned from ever running another sham charity. pic.twitter.com/ZXNXzEIBAD — murray b – BlackLivesMatter (@murrayb560sl) August 22, 2020

This Eric Trump fella lacks the esteemed genius of his dad 😉#ByeEric https://t.co/1B4DhyXFuh — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) August 22, 2020

Was just thinking the same. I long for the day I never have to hear a Trump speak period. — @Chatta_Girl, @🏠 (@DclemDeborah) August 22, 2020

Eric Trump’s only accolade to date is that the hashtag #ByeEric is trending in the United States. Let that sink in, Eric, you inbred fuck. — Jordy (@J_Mei21) August 22, 2020

“Look, Daddy. We can be monsters, too! Love us!” pic.twitter.com/Vco0mULqjY — Homesick Alien (@se777en73120) August 22, 2020

