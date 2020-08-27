Quantcast
WATCH: Kamala Harris hits Trump for making the GOP convention and the presidency all about himself

Published

26 mins ago

on

Sen Kamala Harris (Photo: Screen capture)

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) addressed the nation Thursday afternoon in the wake of Vice President Mike Pence’s address to the Republican Convention.

In Pence’s remarks, he attacked Democrats for wanting to “control” American lives, but then contradicted it by saying that Democrats won’t control protesters.

“But in the midst of this global pandemic, just as our nation had begun to recover, we have seen violence and chaos in the streets of our major cities,” said Pence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Last week, Joe Biden did not say one word about the violence and chaos engulfing cities across this country,” Pence said falsely. “So let me be clear. The violence must stop, whether in Minneapolis, Portland or Kenosha, too many heroes have died defending our freedom to see Americans strike each other down. We will have law and order on the streets of this country for every American of every race and creed and color.”

Biden has spoken extensively about the violence and the peaceful protesters in cities across the country. When Biden spoke last week, the shooting of Jacob Blake hadn’t happened.

“The alarming and disproportionate rate at which Black, Latino and indigenous families are contracting and dying of COVID-19,” said Harris. “That is the reality of America right now. A reality completely absent from this week’s Republican National Convention. unlike the Democratic convention which was very clear-eyed about the challenges we’re facing and how we’ll tackle them, the Republican convention is designed for one purpose — to soothe Donald Trump’s ego, to make him feel good. Here’s the thing, he’s the president of the United States and it’s not supposed to be about him. It’s supposed to be about the health and the safety and the well-being of the American people.”

“On that measure, Donald Trump has failed,” Harris continued. “You see, at its most basic level Donald Trump doesn’t understand the presidency. He thinks it’s all about him. Well, it’s not. It’s about you. It’s all about of us. The people.”

While at FEMA, Trump attacked the protests in Wisconsin and when he was asked about whether he watched the video of the Jacob Blake shooting, he shushed reporters and left the room.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see the speech below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
