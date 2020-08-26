WATCH LIVE: Mary Trump joins Lincoln Project discussion for night three of Republican Convention

President Donald Trump’s niece will join the Lincoln Project for a Wednesday discussion ahead of the Republican convention.

The RNC will welcome Kellyanne Conway, who is finishing up her final week at the White House, and Vice President Mike Pence.

Ms. Trump is the author of a best-selling tell-all book about her family relationships. As a psychologist, Trump walked through her past and the stories that her father and aunt told her about the president and their childhood under Fred Trump Sr.

Donald is a loser. He’s cheating because if he doesn’t cheat he knows he will lose.#SaveTheUSPS #FireLouisDejoy #SaveTheUSPS — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) August 15, 2020

Trump will join former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, who has since turned against Trump and has attacked him publicly.

In previous nights, co-founders like Steve Schmidt and Rick Wilson have commented about the slate of speakers appearing on stage. Many of the speakers have attempted to rewrite the reality of President Donald Trump’s comments about people of color like the unarmed Black men being shot by police, Mexican immigrants and others.

The RNC speakers tonight include:

Vice President Mike Pence

Second lady Karen Pence

Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota

Scott Dane, executive director of the Associated Contract Loggers and Truckers of Minnesota

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas

Keith Kellogg, national security advisor to the vice president

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.

School choice advocate Tera Myers

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany

Senior White House advisor Kellyanne Conway

Sister Dr. Deirdre Byrne, a surgeon and member of Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary

Former football coach Lou Holtz

National Association of Police Organizations President Michael McHale

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

Republican congressional nominee Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina

Chinese legal activist Chen Guangcheng

Lara Trump, campaign advisor and wife of Eric Trump

Republican congressional nominee Burgess Owens of Utah

Sam Vigil, widower whose wife was shot in her driveway in New Mexico

Civil rights activist Clarence Henderson

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa

Former acting Director of National Intelligence and current RNC advisor Richard Grenell

