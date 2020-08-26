WATCH LIVE: Mary Trump joins Lincoln Project discussion for night three of Republican Convention
President Donald Trump’s niece will join the Lincoln Project for a Wednesday discussion ahead of the Republican convention.
The RNC will welcome Kellyanne Conway, who is finishing up her final week at the White House, and Vice President Mike Pence.
Ms. Trump is the author of a best-selling tell-all book about her family relationships. As a psychologist, Trump walked through her past and the stories that her father and aunt told her about the president and their childhood under Fred Trump Sr.
Donald is a loser. He’s cheating because if he doesn’t cheat he knows he will lose.#SaveTheUSPS #FireLouisDejoy #SaveTheUSPS
— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) August 15, 2020
Trump will join former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, who has since turned against Trump and has attacked him publicly.
In previous nights, co-founders like Steve Schmidt and Rick Wilson have commented about the slate of speakers appearing on stage. Many of the speakers have attempted to rewrite the reality of President Donald Trump’s comments about people of color like the unarmed Black men being shot by police, Mexican immigrants and others.
The RNC speakers tonight include:
- Vice President Mike Pence
- Second lady Karen Pence
- Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota
- Scott Dane, executive director of the Associated Contract Loggers and Truckers of Minnesota
- Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.
- Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas
- Keith Kellogg, national security advisor to the vice president
- Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.
- School choice advocate Tera Myers
- White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
- Senior White House advisor Kellyanne Conway
- Sister Dr. Deirdre Byrne, a surgeon and member of Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary
- Former football coach Lou Holtz
- National Association of Police Organizations President Michael McHale
- Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.
- Republican congressional nominee Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina
- Chinese legal activist Chen Guangcheng
- Lara Trump, campaign advisor and wife of Eric Trump
- Republican congressional nominee Burgess Owens of Utah
- Sam Vigil, widower whose wife was shot in her driveway in New Mexico
- Civil rights activist Clarence Henderson
- Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa
- Former acting Director of National Intelligence and current RNC advisor Richard Grenell
Watch the Lincoln Project commentary in the video below:
